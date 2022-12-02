2A/2B High School Girls Basketball: Woodland puts Kalama away late in 8-Mile War

WOODLAND – The biggest rivalry in South Cowlitz County did not disappoint. The Beavers and Chinooks battled in the first half of the 8-Mile War and Kalama even briefly captured the lead in the third quarter before the hosts took control en route to a 54-39 opening-night victory, Thursday.

With the two towns less than 13 klicks apart a nearly full gymnasium of locals got to see an exciting first half. Woodland, a 2A school that's now two sizes larger than the 2B Chinooks, threatened to pull away midway through the second quarter but Kalama had a run in it. Led by Reese Johnston, who knocked down both a three and a midrange jumper, Kalama's surge left the hosts with just a two point advantage heading into the intermission.

For both teams, it was their first game of the season which means both sides have more than a few things they still need to shore up.

The first half began with the green and black side jumping out to an early lead after both Riley Stading and Sydney George made a pair of shots to stake out an 8-4 position.

For most of the first two quarters, though, it was a back-and-forth battle between the former league rivals. The first quarter ended when Emily Hughes sunk a three from the top of the key with four ticks left on the clock to make the score 18-14.

It quickly become apparent early to the Woodland coaching staff that if they could get Reese Johnston out of the game they could go back to their preferred press coverage. Once the Beavers were able to stop Kalama’s 5-foot-seven-inch freshman point guard their defense became much more efficient, holding the Chinooks to just 18 points in the second half after they started applying a full court press and the man-to-man defense.

“Johnston was killing us in the first half,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “We were leaving her open when we tried to zone in the first half. At the break, we switched to man and we were able to lock her up.”

But the changes didn't work perfectly right out of the locker room.

In the second half, it was Kalama who would wind up on a 5-0 run led by Bridgette Hollifield and took a 26-23 lead. However, it wasn’t long after that little run by the Chinooks that the Beavers took control. A 9-0 run led by the Stading sisters allowed Woodland to hop back out in front with a 35-26 lead.

Both Riley and Addi Stading had 14 points, Sydney George added 11 points, and Ella Lindsay and Hughes scored five each.

“We were able to play all our girls tonight,” Flanagan continued. “Seeing what roles they will play this season. It’s just game one so that plays huge dividends. We want to be competitive this season.”

Kalama got a late start to their season due to the extended state playoff runs of their volleyball and soccer teams. As a result the Chinooks haven’t had the privilege of practicing as a cohesive unit nearly as often as most other teams in the early going this season.

That short time together didn't seem to matter much for the Chinooks, at least not until Johnston fouled out in the third quarter. Her absence appeared to be the primary difference between the two halves other than the scores.

“They worked really hard tonight,” said Kalama coach Amber Doerty. “We’ve only had eight practices with a lot of our girls coming off of soccer. We were able to take care of business, and give them a run for their money.”

The Chinooks were led in scoring by Johnston, whose 15 points all came in the first half. Hollifield added 11 points, and Aubrey Doherty finished with eight in the loss.

“We need to work on better defense,” coach Doerty continued. “As far as getting into foul trouble, it didn’t help to get our point guard fouled out."

With two minutes left in the ball game, both Josie Brandenburg and Hannah Johnston knocked down a pair of shots, which made the deficit a little more respectable. But for those who were there, they know how close things were for the majority of the contest.

The Chinooks are treating the loss as a bump in the road on the way to bigger goals with playoff implications.

“The girls are focused on playing as a team,” coach Doerty explained. “If we’re having fun and working together, we can do anything and can attack multiple teams this year. That’s our primary goal and the rest we will figure out from there.”

But for this season, at least, the Woodland girls have bragging rights in South Cowlitz County.

Woodland (1-0) is set to begin league play at home against Columbia River on Tuesday.

Kalama (0-1) will host Toutle Lake on Wednesday.