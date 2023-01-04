1B High School Girls Basketball: Three Rivers Christian drops close shave at Washington School for the Deaf

VANCOUVER – Seeking its first league win of the season, Three Rivers Christian came oh-so-close before falling on the road to Washington School for the Deaf by a score of 38-35, Tuesday.

Elizabeth Romanillos finished with 23 points to lead the Eagles in the loss.

Three Rivers Christian had a tough time finding the basket in the first half, but got going after halftime behind the play of Romanillos who scored 20 of her game-high tally in the final 16 minutes.

“Our struggle to score continued through the first half of the game. Our ball movement has improved and just 12 turnovers versus 39 our previous game, but we were still missing shots,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said.

The Terriers took a 17-11 lead into the half and the teams knotted the third quarter up with nine points each before the Eagles began their ill-fated run down the stretch.

Aurora Fortunati pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds for Three Rivers to go with her eight points and four steals. Junior guard Sandra Gall Llull also had a strong all around game with four points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Keira McGinley was a stalwart on defense with nine rebounds and three steals.

“Progress. That’s the word I would use to describe our game,” Poyner said. “We lost to WSD by three points tonight. That’s three losses by a total of nine points this season.

Three Rivers Christian (1-8, 0-5 league) hosts Naselle next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.