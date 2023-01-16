1B High School Girls Basketball: Three Rivers aims for winning streak after slaying Knight Owls

MATLOCK — Three Rivers Christian won its second consecutive game Saturday with a 36-20 defeat of Mary M. Knight in a non-league girls basketball tilt tucked somewhere in the trees between McLeary and Shelton.

Coming off a road victory at Pe Ell the Eagles employed an efficient defense to hold the Owls to just one point in the second quarter. That lockdown helped Three Rivers take a 17-10 advantage into the intermission.

“This was a physical game,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said. “We cranked up the D in the second quarter, only allowing one point which opened up the game a little.”

Elizabeth Romanillos and Kelsey Poyner each score 14 points to lead the Eagles. Poyner finished with seven rebounds and three assists while Romanillos tallied four rebounds.

“In the second half we were able to pull away,” coach Poyner added.

Aurora Fortunati scored six points with 15 rebounds and five assists in the win.

Three Rivers Christian (3-9, 1-6) was scheduled to play at Fort Vancouver on Monday before bringing Mossyrock to town on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Tip-in

The Three Rivers Christian boys basketball team defeated Mary M. Knight 64-3 on Saturday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.

The Eagles will host Mossyrock on Tuesday at 7 p.m.