1B High School Girls Basketball: Shrives scores 20, Naselle take out Pe Ell

PE ELL – Behind Kaylin Shrives and a strong second quarter, Naselle beat Pe Ell 57-43 in a 1B Columbia Valley contest, Thursday.

Shrives narrowly missed a triple-double on the night with a team-high 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals as Naselle bounced back from a two-game losing skid which included a 31-point loss to Yakama Nation Tribal more than two weeks ago.

“The girls played great tonight,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “Our first quarter was a little rough. We were missing some easy shots by just not putting enough power behind the shots. But we turned on the heat the rest of the game.”

The Comets built a 28-21 halftime lead behind the dominant play of Shrives and Aubrey Katyryniuk. The two played a confident game while leading the Naselle offense.

“Kaylin and Aubrey were on fire tonight,” Green said. “Kaylin is really starting to shine and this is a good time to start that. Aubrey found her footing tonight. She was confident shooting the ball.”

Charlie Carper, who spent a season with Winlock last year, led the Trojans offense with 22 points while Kaeli Phelps added 13 in the loss.

Despite yielding 22 points to Carper, Green felt her guards did a good job on the ultra quick Pe Ell guard.

“My dynamo freshmen were great with their pressure defense tonight on Charlie,” Green noted. “She is super quick and they held their own against her.”

Aubrey Katyryniuk finished with 15 points and four rebounds for the Comets. Brooke Davis chipped in eight points and Lauren Katyryniuk had seven points, five rebounds and four steals.

Naselle (5-5, 2-2 league) will look to keep the momentum rolling when it hosts Ilwaco on Saturday at 7 p.m.