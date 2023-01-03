1B High School Girls Basketball: Naselle knocked off by Willapa Valley

MENLO — The Comets beat the rest of the area teams back to the hardwood Tuesday but couldn’t get the best of the Vikings in a 54-49 loss to Willapa Valley in 1B Columbia Valley League girls basketball action.

The hosts came out in a box-and-one defense with the “one” dedicated to disrupting Laure Katyryniuk, and it worked. The Comets’ first offensive option was held to nine points and was never able to get comfortable. Still, the teams wound up tied 11-11 after one quarter.

But as the game moved along Grace Huber got hot for Willapa Valley, leading the offense with a game-high 26 points. The second quarter was especially brutal for the Comets as the hosts pulled away for a 26-16 halftime lead.

Rilynn Channell added 10 points for the Vikings.

“Tonight Valley had a couple girls hit some big shots that hadn’t been hitting in film that we watched,’ Naselle coach Marie Green said. “Grace Huber had a big night against us. We know what we need to do when they come to us on the 25th.”

The Comets finally found their offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter with 15 points as a team and added 18 in the fourth to make a run at a comeback.

Kaylin Shrives led Naselle with a team-high 16 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and a block. Bella Colombo added 12 points for the visitors with four assists and three steals.

Aubrey Katyryniuk had her best game of the season with eight points, six rebounds and two steals for the Comets.

“Aubrey finally started to find her footing out there. She had a few big point plays for us and then was on point with her defense.” Green said.

Lauren Katyriyniuk added six rebounds and two assists to her point total but the Comets couldn’t buy enough baskets or come by enough break in the valley to get all the way by the Vikings.

“Overall the game was great. At one point we were down 16 and battled back,” Green noted. “Thinking on the game you can always be like; if we hit those two threes or made all of our free throws the game would have been different.”

Naselle (4-5, 2-3) will play at Pe Ell on Thursday.