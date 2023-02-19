MONTESANO — A dominant second quarter carried Naselle past Taholah 71-50 in the decisive winner-to-State, loser-out contest in the 1B District girls basketball tournament, Saturday.

Lauren Katyryniuk finished with a game-high 29 points to lead the Comets to the win and their second consecutive trip to the 1B state tournament. Bella Colombo scored 17 points and Kaylin Shrives added 15 to aid the Comets’ offense.

After opening a 10-6 lead on Taholah, Naselle amped up its defensive pressure and nearly doubled up Taholah in the second quarter as it outscored the Chitwins 27-14.

“At the end of the first quarter, I told the girls, ‘This is go time. This is where you need to put the pressure on them,’” Naselle coach Marie Green noted. “We had a very successful quarter.”

Katyryniuk and Colombo made a pair of shots to get the Naselle offense rolling.

“We started to hit our shots and amped up our pressure in the full-court press,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “The girls looked up the floor and passed well.”

Naselle held a 37-20 lead at halftime. It started slow in the third quarter with some uncharacteristic turnovers, but after a timeout the team settled back in and closed out Taholah, the No. 1 seed from the Coastal 1B League, in order to punch its ticket to State.

