1B High School Girls Basketball: Naselle falls to Willapa Valley in overtime

NASELLE — In a 1B Columbia Valley League battle between teams sitting just outside the state’s top-10 rankings it was Willapa Valley who emerged with a 41-37 overtime victory over the Comets.

Lauren Katyryniuk led the Comets with a game-high 18 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Naselle took a four point lead in the first quarter and led 23-15 at the intermission.

The second half was a different story, though. The Comets scored just 13 points between the third and fourth quarters and bottomed out with one point in the overtime period.

“Well tonight was a humdinger. We led the whole way until the last 22 seconds when they tied the game. In overtime, we just couldn’t convert,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “We played pretty well and then some of my younger players lost some of their confidence.”

Brooklyn Patrick led the Vikings with 16 points.

Struggles at the charity stripe and foul trouble ultimately doomed the Comets.

“We usually shoot from the line pretty well and tonight was not the night. (Going) 2-15 really hurt us,” Green said.

Aubrey Katyryniuk added five points with four rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Naselle. Brooke Davis added five points with 10 rebounds and two steals.

The loss leaves Naselle in third place in the league standings behind Willapa Valley and first place Mossyrock.

“It was a hard loss, but it will be a great learning experience for the girls,” Green said.

Naselle (8-8, 6-4) will play a non-league game at Winlock on Saturday at noon.