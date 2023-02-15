MOSSYROCK — The Naselle girls basketball team saw its quest to repeat as District champions come to an end, Tuesday, after suffering through a disappointing first half in a 64-26 loss to Mossyrock.

Naselle scored just six points over the first 16 minutes, falling behind 33-6 to the Vikings in the first half of their 1B District IV playoff semifinal.

“We came out feeling good and then we just fell flat. We knew going in that Mossyrock was going to be a tough team to play. There is a reason they are ranked third in the state,” Naselle coach Marie Green said.

The Comets had a tough time defending the dynamic Mossyrock offense led by seniors Payton Torrey and Hailey Brooks. Torrey led the Vikings with 18 points and Brooks added 17 points. The pair formed a strong inside-outside combination, with eighth-grader McKenna Torrey chipping in 14 points for the Vikings.

“Mossyrock hit pretty much everything that they put up in the first half," Green added. "We only got a total of 22 shots up in the first half. They were all good shots that the girls have been making, we just couldn’t buy a bucket.”

Naselle fared better from the field in the second half, scoring 20 points against the stout Mossyrock defense, but was unable to keep its turnovers down. Lauren Katyryniuk led Naselle with 11 points in the loss.

Naselle plays a winner-to-state/loser-out matchup versus Taholah in Montesano on Saturday with a tip time listed at 3:30 p.m.