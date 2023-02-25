CHENEY — The Naselle Comets saw their basketball season come to an end Saturday in a 63-45 defeat to No. 11 Odessa in a loser-out Regional contest over 400 miles from home in the opening round of the 1B state girls tournament.

The Comets suffered a disappointing first half in which the team dealt with a challenging 1-3-1 zone by a lengthy Odessa team. While Naselle was able to generate turnovers using a full-court press, the team struggled to convert at the rim. On the other end, Odessa attacked the paint against Naselle’s 2-3 zone where it found several good opportunities at the rim.

Odessa opened a 20-5 lead in the first quarter thanks to a 16-0 run over the final five minutes of the quarter.

Naselle’s offense got into a temporary rhythm in the second quarter as Brynn Tarabochia and Lauren Katyryniuk each got to the hoop to cut into the Odessa lead. Brooke Davis also converted a field goal inside and senior Bella Colombo made a pair of free throws to bring the Comets to within 10 points, 24-14.

But that would be as close as Naselle would come catching up. The Tigers answered Naselle’s 9-4 run to open the quarter with an 8-0 run to close the half and carry a 32-14 lead into halftime. The Tigers continued to exploit Naselle’s interior defense which left too much space for Odessa to operate. Odessa finished with 42 points in the paint while shooting 45 percent from the field for the game. The Tigers also outrebounded Naselle 40-34.

“They started driving more than we were anticipating and we weren’t shifting in our defense,” Naselle coach Marie Green said. “That’s just something we have to work on going forward.”

Lauren Katyryniuk finished with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Naselle in her final game. Katyryniuk had a hard time finding good looks at the basket. She shot 7-for-22 from the field including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc.

“The first quarter I think our girls really let the officials get in their heads. Having nine fouls to none in the first quarter is kind of ridiculous,” Green noted. “It’s hard to bounce back with a 15-point deficit after the first quarter.”

Naselle came out of the locker room in the second half with plenty of energy and an eye on erasing the daunting 18-point deficit it faced. Shots started to fall for the Comets as the team did a better job getting to the hoop and converting their open looks. The Comets were able to claw within 15 points on multiple occasions, unfortunately for Naselle, turnovers continued to plague their efforts and eventually Odessa went back to the paint where it had success all game long.

Ashlyn Neilsen scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds while junior Hayden Schuh had 16 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 6-for-13 from the field and 4-for-7 from the free-throw line.

“We played them even the whole second half, we just couldn’t do anything the first half. If we could go back and change things, we would,” Green added.

Green noted her team was playing with an ill eighth-grader Aubrey Katyryniuk who played limited minutes in the loser-out state tournament game.

“(Aubrey) has been starting for me since January and it was really too bad not to be able to utilize her today,” Green said. “But Brynn stepped up, had a fantastic last game. Lauren played her heart out.”

Naselle managed to shoot just 27 percent from the field. Tarabochia scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Comets on the glass. Senior guard Bella Colombo scored five points and dished out five assists.

“It’s pretty tough,” Lauren Katyryniuk admitted. “I’m definitely going to need the whole car ride to get over it. I had a really fun season playing with all of my best friends. I’m so thankful I got to play with them.”