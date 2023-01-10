1B High School Girls Basketball: Katyrynuik nets 31, Naselle nullifiesThree Rivers Christian

There were two basketball teams on the court way out on 42nd Avenue in Longview on Tuesday night. There could not be more difference between the two.

One team, the Naselle Comets, is an experienced group with members who made a somewhat miraculous State run as freshmen four years ago. The other, the hometown Eagles, are still learning how to play basketball. Not like they talk about learning to play basketball at a higher level. Most of the Eagles joined a basketball team for the first time this season, and are learning on the fly how to play at the varsity level.

Under those circumstances Naselle won 70-29. Lauren Katyrynuik had 31 points for the Comets, and Elisabeth Romanillos had 19 for Three Rivers. Despite the score, both teams left happy.

“The girls still know they need to take care of business,” Naselle coach Marie Green said.

To get a feel for the 1B Columbia Valley League contest let’s start with a close look at Naselle.

The Comets got back to .500 on the season at 6-6 and are now 3-2 in league play. If everything goes according to plan, the Comets can make a go of it, challenging Willapa Valley and Mossyrock who are both undefeated in league play, as they continue their defense of las season's District championship.

What Tuesday was for the Comets was an opportunity to breathe, to shoot, to take some lessons learned in recent games and put them into practice.

Days ago, in a home contest with pseudo-rival Ilwaco, the Comets had a collection of freshmen and an eighth-grader on floor in crunch time against the Fishermen, and got sped up by the pressure of late-game situations, falling 59-58.

It was as valuable as it was disappointing.

The other thing that happened Saturday afternoon was Lauren Katyrynuik got going again.

“It was a good game to play in,” Katyrynuik insisted.

Mired in a bit of a shooting slump, the senior wing was looking for answers. Shooting slumps — any kinds of slumps, really — are a lonely place. Doubt is lurking, sneaking, creeping — in the corner of your eye and away again when you look.

So she hit a couple shots Saturday, then hit a lot of shots Tuesday. And, as you might expect, was full of smiles about it.

“I was definitely shooting a lot tonight and in practice, getting ready for Mossyrock,” Katyrynuik said.

Naselle gets a chance to get some payback on Mossyrock on Jan. 20, and will have eight days to prepare following a date with the Washington School for the Deaf on Thursday.

“We get the full week to prep for (Mossyrock),” Green said. “We’re gonna really buckle down on our defenses and have a plan and come out and attack, because they’re coming to our home court. And if (we) play like they did Saturday, (Mossyrock is) gonna see a whole different team.”

On the other side, the Eagles are doing a really hard thing.

Learning how to play sports isn’t itself easy, but is made easier by learning to do it young and growing in skill as you mature. Learning a sport out of whole cloth in your teenage years is difficult. Add in doing it at the varsity level against practiced competition and you've got a recipe for severe growing pains.

But things are coming along. And TRC coach Walter Poyner is pleased.

“You can see progress in the spacing,” the Eagles coach said. “I mean, there were mistakes, but when I coached them, ‘Hey, this is what you do’ they did it. They’re understanding the game more. I think by the end of the season, they’re gonna be a lot better. They’re a lot better right now.”

Furthermore, Three Rivers was without one of its two pre-experienced players against the Comets. Junior Kelsey Poyner is dealing with a leg injury and faile din her attempt to talk her way into the lineup.

There was one moment in particular that demonstrated things might be sticking for the hosts.

In the fourth quarter, Lauren Katyrynuik caught on the wing where she had been raining three-pointers. Kynlie Partridge, an eighth-grader, came out to defend and forced the Comet senior off her spot. Katyrnyuik dribbled across the top of the key, and Partridge stayed close, eventually forcing a pass. And she did it all cleanly.

It seems so mundane, so basic, so normal. But it takes some awareness to know who is catching where, some instincts to know how to defend properly and some athleticism to perform the action properly.

For a first-year player competing in varsity hoops as an eighth-grader, it’s encouraging. The kind of encouraging that can sustain a team down the stretch.

“It’s totally not a one-shot deal,” Romanillos said.

Indeed, the Eagles leading scorer can see the future unfolding before her eyes.

“Coming from someone who’s seen a bunch of older kids come in and not knowing how to play the sport and them finally learning it at the end of the season and they have to leave, it sucks," Romanillos added. "Like, ‘Oh man, you would’ve been so good next year’ and all that kind of stuff. We have such a young team and such a fast team. We have such a broad agenda to go from.”

Three Rivers Christian (1-9, 0-5) visits Pe Ell on Thursday.

Naselle (6-6, 3-2) will host the Washington School for the Deaf at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.