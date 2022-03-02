1B Girls State Basketball: Naselle downs Wellpinit, moves on to quarterfinals

SPOKANE — Naselle played two quarters of nearly perfect basketball on Wednesday night and managed to take down Wellpinit 53-45 despite a rough looking fourth quarter. The win advances the Comets to the quarterfinals of the 1B girls state tournament at Spokane Arena.

“I think they’re playing with confidence,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said. “This has been a great ride for them, this has been their goal. All they wanted to do, finally, was win one game at State.”

The No. 10 Comets fell behind early in the first quarter, but managed to rally and take a 13-10 lead into the second where they blew the doors off of No. 7 Wellpinit. The machine was churning on both sides of the ball as their aggressive defense flustered Wellpinit and led to an increased pace on the offensive end.

“We could take advantage of some of the things we have as far as physical attributes and slow teams up, trap a little bit, get them out of their rhythm,” Hickman said. “It really worked against them in the first half. I thought our kids played a perfect first half.”

The Comets, led on the offensive end by Lauren Katyryniuk, outscored Wellpinit 19-8 in the quarter to take a 32-18 lead at the half as they pushed the pace on that end of the floor.

“I thought the girls did a great job of coming out and establishing themselves and running the offense,” Hickman said. “I thought if we could just be patient and run the offense we’d have some points.”

The Comets picked up where they left off in the third quarter with Katyryniuk hitting back-to-back threes on a 10-4 run to help Naselle build up its lead even further.

“I feel like we just got more settled down in the game and we started getting a couple fast breaks,” Katyryniuk said. “Everybody was playing really good together. I feel like we were just playing fast-paced.”

The run put the Comets’ lead at 20 before a late bucket in the third closed the gap to 47-29 heading into the fourth. But as sound as that lead might seem, Wellpinit made the Comets sweat down the stretch.

Naselle’s offense, which had looked under control and in rhythm all night, suddenly seemed frenetic. The fast-paced, push the floor style became too fast for the Comets to rein in, resulting in multiple turnovers.

The Comets’ first score in the fourth — a free throw from Kaylin Shrives — didn’t come until there was just 2:29 left on the clock. Luckily for the Comets, their defense managed to hold Wellpinit to just seven points in that span, preserving a double-digit lead.

After a pair of threes, Wellpinit managed to cut that lead as low as eight. Still, the Comets managed to close things out, albeit not in particularly triumphant fashion.

“We don’t like 20-point leads,” Hickman joked. “We like to give it away, we like to share.”

The Wellpinit game plan was clear as they seemed intent on casting threes for much of the night, launching 33 attempts on the game and nailing eight of them.

“We had designed our defense to have somebody (on the perimeter), we just lost our mind over and over again,” Hickman said. “They know who the shooters are, they know where they’re supposed to be, and we don’t get there.”

Conversely, the Comets took just five threes on the night and connected on four of them, leading to an ultra-efficient 80% mark from downtown.

Katyryniuk led the long range effort, going 3-for-3 from deep and leading all scorers with 22 points while adding three assists.

“She’s been playing really tough, she’s elevated her game,” Hickman said. “We’ve built around her and run offenses for her and it seems to work.”

Hickman added that he expected to run into a box-and-one, triangle-and-two or other “gimmicky” defense to slow Katyryniuk down, but they never did, giving the Comets ' star room to play her game.

Brynn Tarabochia put together a solid night as well, dropping in 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and adding five rebounds and four steals. Kaylin Shrives was also in double figures with 11 points, six rebounds and four steals of her own. Morgan Reitz led the Comets with 10 rebounds.

Marissa Seyler led Wellpinit with 19 points, but the Comets made her work for it as she made just 7-of-22 attempts from the field.

Naselle’s reward for the win is a date with top-seeded Mount Vernon Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Even with that tall task looming, Hickman and company were more focused on themselves then their opponent after knocking off Wellpinit.

“I think we’re at a point now where they know what they’re supposed to do and they’re doing it,” Hickman said. “We didn’t do that for most of the season.”

