1B Girls Regional Basketball: Naselle rolls on to Spokane with blowout of Evergreen Lutheran

If the Naselle girls basketball team felt the pressure of a loser-out Regional, or the early wake-up call for a 10 a.m. game, the Comets certainly didn’t show it early, blasting Evergreen Lutheran early to set the tone in a 48-19 win at Mark Morris on Saturday.

“I’m really happy for the kids,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said. “They’ve worked hard at it. We’ve struggled, it’s been one of those seasons. We’ve had devastating injuries to start the season off with. We had COVID problems, quarantine problems, kids missing games. And we really didn’t play well as a team for a large part of the season. But they really came together down the stretch and played pretty well.”

The win puts the Comets into the final 12 in the 1B state tournament, sending them to Spokane for the third straight postseason after last year’s forced absence from the SunDome for everyone.

“It feels awesome, because we didn’t get go to State last year because of the COVID season,” junior guard Lauren Katyryniuk said. “It’s pretty cool that we’re going again this year.”

After Naselle played its way through the 1B District IV ladder to clinch the district title last weekend – including an upset win over top-seeded Mossyrock – the seeding committee gave the Comets the No. 10 seed in the state tournament, not good enough to avoid the loser-out portion of Regionals.

Hickman and his Comets disagreed with the decision, but coach gave his players exactly one day to get their grievances out before refocusing on the task at hand.

“I told the girls when we found out about the seeding, ‘We’re going to complain about it right now,’” Hickman said. “That was on Monday at practice. I think we kind of got the shaft on the seeding, and I said, ‘That’s it, we’re through with it. We’re going to go out and play basketball, whatever it is. They’ve got to play at 10, we’ve got to play at 10. So let’s just go play.’”

From the first whistle, they did just that, and there was little the Eagles could do to stop them.

The Comets held the Eagles scoreless for over four minutes of action following the opening tip-off, forced 12 turnovers in the opening quarter, and only allowed three field goals the entire first half.

By the end of the morning, the Eagles were up to 37 turnovers, and the Naselle fans were chanting “On to State” as the players doused Hickman with water in the locker room.

“They’ve been waiting for it,” he said with a grin and a few drips on his face.

Katyryniuk led the Comets with 25 points, matching or outscoring the Eagles by herself in three of the four quarters. The junior hit three 3-pointers, and went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.

“She’s been really playing well lately,” Hickman said. “She’s not only scoring for us, but she’s assisting, she’s playing defense. She’s really stepping up.”

Naselle held Evergreen Lutheran scoreless for the first five minutes of the first quarter, and by the end of the period already had all the scoring it would need to win, up 23-4.

A second quarter that was only slightly less dominant put the Comets ahead 34-12 at halftime, with one foot already working its way eastward.

“We just wanted to win so bad. We wanted to try to beat them by plus-20, just to make sure there was no close game, no game-winning shots or anything,” Katyryniuk said.

Things slowed down the second half, with Hickman having his side work the clock down nearly every chance it got. But on the other side of the court, the Comets’ defense didn’t let up at all. Evergreen Lutheran managed just two field goals in the final two quarters to give the Eagles five all game long. The Comets held the Eagles scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter, and limited them to just two points in the fourth.

Kaylin Shrives added nine points for Naselle, and Echo Cenci had eight. Morgan Reitz led the Comets with 10 rebounds.

Naselle heads to Spokane looking for its first win at State since 2003; the past two postseasons, the Comets lost in the first round.

