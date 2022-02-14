1B Girls District Basketball: Oakville eliminates understaffed Three Rivers Christian

The Three Rivers Christian girls basketball team saw their season come to a close late last week in a 47-18 loss to the Oakville Acorns in the 1B District IV girls basketball tournament.

The Eagles had grown accustomed to playing with a short bench late in the season, even getting by with just four players on several occasions, but on Friday the odds were too long to overcome with one of their starting guards sidelined for the contest.

“Unfortunately our bad luck with injuries and other medical issues continued to haunt us,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said. “Despite this we were down three midway through (the) second quarter when another starter had to come out of the game.”

With their one substitute already hobbled from an injury sustained earlier in the season, the Eagles were in dire straits the rest of the way. Trailing just 21-15 at the half the Acorns took full advantage of TRC’s misfortune by winning the second half 26-3.

“Our only bench player was not 100%. So effectively (we) played 4 on 5 the rest of the game,” Poyner said.

Kelsey Poyner posted a double-double in the season ending loss with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Evie Yanez added a bucket and 18 rebounds while Anna Joy Tevis scored three and pulled down nine boards.

