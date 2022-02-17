1B Girls District Basketball: Naselle uses early push to roll top ranked Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — The Naselle girls basketball team can throw their name in the hat for hottest squad in the playoffs.

Two days after holding Mary M. Knight to just eight points on the road, the Comets headed into enemy territory again on Wednesday day, this time upsetting a Mossyrock team that’s ranked No. 1 in the state by a score of 39-34.

Under hostile conditions and against a top flight opponent, Naselle had to battle the entire game to create any breathing room at all. Lauren Katyrniuk led all scorers with 18 points and swiped four steals to set the visitors on the winning course.

The Comets turned a one point lead in the first quarter into a four point lead at the half, then survived a five-point offensive output in the third by holding the Vikings to just three points to enter the fourth leading 27-21.

“Kids played great defense, especially in the third quarter,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said. “We altered our press a little and paid a little more attention to their shooters and it seemed to keep them off balance.”

That staunch defensive effort meant that even when the home team won the fourth quarter 13-12, the visitors still won the game..

“We tried to slow the game down a bit and make them play defense,” Hickman noted. “They got into a little foul trouble early which helped.”

Kaylin Shrives scored seven points with a team-high eight rebounds and one block for Naselle. Morgan Reitz added eight points, six rebounds and three assists, while Peyton Dalton put up four points, five rebounds and three assists in the win.

The upset victory clinches a Regional berth for the Comets and sends Naselle to the District championship game to face Willapa Valley at Montesano High School on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0