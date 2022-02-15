1B Girls District Basketball: Naselle eviscerates Knight Owls

MATLOCK — After advancing in the 1B District IV girls basketball tournament via forfeit last week the Naselle Comets came out Monday and made up for lost time with a 62-8 win over Mary M. Knight.

The Comets brought a crushing defense to the woods between McCleary and Donkey Creek, holding the Owls to just six points in the first quarter, two points in the fourth and none in between. Beth Vaughn led Mary M. Knight with four points.

Meanwhile, Naselle was busy filling it up on their end, taking a 50-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lauren Katyryniuk scored a game-high 24 points for the Comets and Morgan Reitz added nine as the second option.

Brynn Tarabochia pulled down a team-high nine rebounds for Naselle while scoring seven points, swiping four steals and dishing two assists. Kaylin Shrives added eight points, four steals and three assists, and Peyton Dalton finished on eight points in the win.

With the win Naselle advances to play top ranked Mossyrock on Wednesday, in Mossyrock at 6 p.m.

