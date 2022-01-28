 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1B Girls Basketball

1B Girls Basketball: Valley wins close one over Naselle

Basketball stock net

A basketball net hangs out in an area high school gymnasium just waiting for its next opportunity to swish.

 Jordan Nailon

MENLO — The Naselle girls basketball team started fast, saw its lead disappear, and couldn’t quite come out ahead in a second-half dogfight on the road, falling to Willapa Valley 53-52 in 1B Columbia Valley play on Thursday.

“Great high school girls basketball game,” Naselle coach Russell Hickman said.

The Comets pushed out to a 17-9 lead after a quarter of play, but the Vikings came right back, and led 32-31 at the half. All offense disappeared entire in a third quarter that contained nine total points, but the Vikings got just a bit more in the fourth to win, going to the line 15 times in the final period.

WV’s Lanissa Amacher led all scorers with 22 points. Laurent Katyryniuk had a team-high 18 for the Comets, with Kaylin Shrives right behind her on 16.

Naselle (7-6, 4-2 league) is set to play at Ilwaco on Monday.

