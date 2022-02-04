1B Girls Basketball: Naselle overwhelms Three Rivers

NASELLE — The Comets conducted an experiment Thursday by putting Three Rivers under as much pressure as they could for as long as they could. The exercise lasted 32 minutes and the end result was a 58-20 win for Naselle over the Eagles of Longview in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

Lauren Katyrniuk paced Naselle with 21 points and eight rebounds. Kaylin Shrives added 12 points and Echo Cenci scored 10 with six steals for the home team.

“We only had five (players and) they pressed us hard,” Three Rivers Christian coach Walter Poyner said. “Naselle (was) just too veteran of a team for us tonight.”

The Eagles didn’t find themselves under water right away, finishing the first quarter trailing just 11-6. However, with no subs on the bench and a team still feeling the effects of its overtime win over the Washington School for the Deaf earlier in the week which they finished with just four players, TRC quickly ran out of steam.

“Naselle seemed to have something to prove after they lost to Mossyrock the night before,” Poyner said. “It was a very physical game and they pressed us a lot.”

Elizabeth Romanillos led the Eagles with 11 points, Kelsey Poyner added six points and three assists. Anna Joy Tavis tacked on four points in the loss while Evie Ynez and Jailey Carroll came down with nine rebounds and seven rebounds, respectively.

Three Rivers Christian was scheduled to wrap up its regular season with a road game against 2B Kalama on Friday. The Eagles will begin their playoff run on Feb. 11.

