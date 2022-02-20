1B Girls Basketball: Naselle locks down Valley for first District title in 41 years

MONTESANO — The last time the Naselle girls basketball team cut down the nets after a District championship they’d only recently switched over from using peach baskets as the cylinder of choice. The Comets updated their program history on Saturday with a 33-24 win over Willapa Valley in the 1B District IV title tilt in front of a packed house.

“The last time we won was 41 years ago so when we made it to the District championship our entire community, they were all so stoked,” Naselle senior Echo Cenci said. “They were super excited to get together with us, Especially for our boys and girls to make it to the District championship game.”

The Comets came into the tournament as an afterthought for many. It was supposed to be a battle between Vikings with Mossyrock and Willapa Valley holding better rankings and better records at the end of the regular season. But Naselle didn’t care much about what others had to say. They were too busy putting together a game plan that would turn what was known on its head.

The secret to their success? Defense. And plenty of it.

On Saturday, Naselle bookended their effort by holding Willapa Valley to just two points in both the first and fourth quarters. After building out an 11-point lead midway through the fourth the Comets surrendered one final bucket with 3:35 left in the game and then held on for the upset that nobody outside of south Pacific County saw coming.

“We didn’t try anything tricky, we just went with our strength and hoped it was the best,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said. “Our press and our pressure has been doing really good. (The Vikings) were really aggressive tonight, got every loose ball it seemed like and every rebound but we just found a way to get it done.”

Lanissa Amarcher scored a game-high 16 points for Willapa Valley but only three other Vikings reached the scoring column at all.

That defense has shown up night after night for Naselle. They opened the tournament with a 62-8 win over Mary M. Knight in which the Comets allowed points in just two quarters. Then Naselle upset a top-ranked Mossyrock side 39-34 in hostile territory to reach the championship game. On Saturday, the Comets allowed more than five points in just one quarter when the Vikings made a charge coming out of the intermission.

Cenci, who works on a fishing boat in Alaska for her summer job, said her teammates have what amounts to an addiction when it comes to defense.

“This might sound weird but I think it’s the thought of us going, ‘It’s going to be great if we can hold them to eight,” Cenci said. “And then at the end we’ve held them to eight and you say, ‘That was great! I want to do that again!’”

Hickman noted that effort begins with Cenci up front, hounding the other team’s guards from baseline to baseline and generally making a nuisance of herself.

“Echo is our heart and soul on defense. She works so hard on it and we rely on her a lot for defensive pressure. She’s tough,” Hickman said.

Of course, the Comets needed to drop a few shots through the old peach basket in order to wind up on top at the end and. Lauren Katyryniuk took care of a team-high 13 points and Kaylin Shrives added nine to go with a team-high 11 rebounds.

Morgan Reitz helped Naselle get over the top with four assists and eight rebounds.

This was Hickman’s first year at the helm for Naselle and the results speak for themselves. A serious coach on the sideline, his demeanor seems to fit with the personality of the roster.

“He started out by saying that this is our team and he wanted to see how we were going to run it, which I thought was a great start for a coach just to see if we were really in it to win it, if we wanted to go to State,” Cenci said of Hickman. “Toward the end of the season he gave us a talk and said he’s taking back the team and we have to start listening to him… We might not think he’s right all the time but it’s important to listen.

“He’s really intense. He’s a sweetheart, though.”

Now Naselle will wait to find out their seed for the state tournament and their matchup for the Regional round. Hickman doesn’t believe his team will get an automatic berth, despite their District title, because they lost too many games to larger schools during a tough non-league slate.

But if the Comets keep playing the kind of defense they showed in the district tournament it won’t matter too much who they play.

“We’re on kind of a roll right now and I think the kids started believing a couple weeks ago that we’re a better team than we’ve been showing,” Hickman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.