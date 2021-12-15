 Skip to main content
1B Girls Basketball

1B Girls Basketball: Naselle grinds to a halt against Mossyrock

Basketball hoop stock

A basketball hoop sits idle in between action on the court at an area high school.

 Jordan Nailon

NASELLE — After a 24 point outburst in the first quarter Tuesday, the Comets offense ran out of cosmic dust in a 63-45 loss to Mossyrock in 1B Columbia Valley League girls basketball action.

After running out to an 11 point advantage after the first quarter Naselle was forced to watch Payton Torrey go off for a season-high 29 points with the help of seven three pointers as the Vikings erased their deficit and kept right on riding.

Meanwhile, the Comets never managed to score more than eight points in any quarter the rest of the way.

“We fought back out of the hole and kept pushing,” Mossyrock coach Autumn Moorcroft, and former Lower Columbia College guard, told The Chronicle. “We came out in a zone then switched to man and focused on rebounding. We knew our offense would come around if we played defense.”

Caelyn Marshall led Mossyrock with 14 points anda team-high six rebounds.

Naselle (3-2) is scheduled to host Columbia Adventist on Thursday before heading to Toledo for a non-league contest on Saturday.

