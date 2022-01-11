1B Girls Basketball: Naselle drubs short-staffed TRC

The Three Rivers Christian girls basketball team lost the entirety of its depth early, and Naselle took advantage, running away with a 63-39 1B Columbia Valley League win on Tuesday.

The Eagles, who coach Walter Poyner says have already lost three players this season, came into the matchup with six suited up, but just three minutes into the second quarter, Crystal Pan fell hard to the floor and had to be helped back to the bench, leaving TRC without any subs for the final 21 minutes of gametime.

That would have been a tall enough task for the five remaining Eagles, but Naselle made it even harder on their lungs and legs, running a full-court press early and forcing turnover after turnover to make them sprint back on defense.

“We have to manufacture points,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said after the game. “We’re not that good of an offensive team, so we use a press to kind of augment our offense.”

The press helped the Comets finish the first quarter in a 16-5 run to take a 20-9 lead to the second. In that second quarter, the deficit went down to as few as 10 points before an 12-3 run stretched it to 19 at halftime.

Elizabeth Romanillos and Kelsey Poyner played a two-Eagle offense pretty much the whole game for TRC, coming off off-ball screens for passes into the corner and keeping the game from getting too out of hand with their long-range shooting.

Romanillos led all scorers with 24 points — hitting four 3-pointers — while Poyner put up 14. The rest of the TRC lineup combined for one, provided by Josie Bollinger on a free throw in the third quarter.

“I’m really happy with the way the guards played,” Walter Poyner said They both played really well. They’re going to have a lot of turnovers because decision-making is so tough with a young team like that, especially playing against a team that’s so deep and talented. Naselle’s girls are good, and they brought 15 girls out here; I had six. That’s a little challenging.”

In the second half, Naselle eased off the press a little bit, and turned the offensive game over to Lauren Katyryniuk and Morgan Reitz, who combined for all 21 of the Comets’ points in the third quarter and all six in the fourth.

“Morgan had a good ballgame inside, and Lauren did a good job outside,” Hickman said.

Katyryniuk led Naselle with 23 points; 13 of those came in the third quarter, including the Comets’ only 3-pointer of the day. Reitz put up 20 points, and corralled just about every offensive rebound available.

“I thought the kids ran the offense pretty well tonight,” Hickman said. “We had a lot of good looks. We missed a couple, but we also put a lot in. That was nice.”

Three Rivers Christian (2-7) will get a weekend non-league date, going to Elma to play Mary M. Knight. Naselle (8-6) is set to get the rest of the week off, then jump up a classification, playing at Toutle Lake next Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.