 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
1B Girls Basketball

1B Girls Basketball: Naselle comes back from break to beat Willapa Valley

Stock Basketball Sign 'Hoop there it is'

A sign lets fans know where the basketball hoop is located at a high school gymnasium in The Daily News coverage area.

 Jordan Nailon

NASELLE — The new year started off right for the Comets when they welcomed Willapa Valley to town on Monday and walked away with a 40-33 win in a 1B Columbia Valley girls basketball tilt.

While happy with the league win, Naselle coach Russ Hickman was less than impressed with his team’s precision after an extended break from action.

“Game was what we thought it would be after one practice in the last eight days,” Hickman emphasized. “Timing and teamwork was off and lots of unforced turnovers.”

Lauren Katyrniuk led the Comets with 12 points.

Naselle took a 16-13 lead into the intermission and lengthened their advantage ever so lightly in the second half.

Kaylin Shrives added seven points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win, while Morgan Reitz dropped in seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

“Girls kept working hard and grinding out a win,” Hickman added.

People are also reading…

Naselle (6-4, 2-0 league) is set to host South Bend on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News