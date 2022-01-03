1B Girls Basketball: Naselle comes back from break to beat Willapa Valley

NASELLE — The new year started off right for the Comets when they welcomed Willapa Valley to town on Monday and walked away with a 40-33 win in a 1B Columbia Valley girls basketball tilt.

While happy with the league win, Naselle coach Russ Hickman was less than impressed with his team’s precision after an extended break from action.

“Game was what we thought it would be after one practice in the last eight days,” Hickman emphasized. “Timing and teamwork was off and lots of unforced turnovers.”

Lauren Katyrniuk led the Comets with 12 points.

Naselle took a 16-13 lead into the intermission and lengthened their advantage ever so lightly in the second half.

Kaylin Shrives added seven points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win, while Morgan Reitz dropped in seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

“Girls kept working hard and grinding out a win,” Hickman added.

Naselle (6-4, 2-0 league) is set to host South Bend on Thursday.

