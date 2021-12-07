1B Girls Basketball: Evergreen Lutheran bests Three Rivers Christian in battle of the Eagles

A poor start on Monday put the Three Rivers Christian girls basketball team in a hole they could not work their way out of in a 50-33 home loss to Evergreen Lutheran.

“Shot ourselves in the foot so many times, I lost count,” TRC coach Dave Tuengel said. “Twenty live-ball turnovers and gave up 19 offensive rebounds. Our youth definitely showed tonight.”

Those mishaps allowed the Eagles of Evergreen to run up a 35-16 lead prior to the intermission. Elna Brauer led Evergreen with 20 points.

The Eagles of TRC knocked five points off of their deficit in the third quarter but a full scale comeback wasn’t in the cards for the hometown team. Elizabeth Romanillos led TRC with 14 points and Kelsey Poyner added eight points in the loss.

“Despite our mistakes, we cut it to 12 with four minutes to go but ran out of gas,” Tuengel said. “ We have to get back to the gym and get better because that is what good teams do.”

TRC (2-1) is scheduled to play at Mossyrock on Thursday.

