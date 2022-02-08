1B Girls Basketball: Columbia Adventist casts a shadow over Naselle

BATTLE GROUND — A hiccup in the third quarter cost Naselle against Columbia Adventist on Monday when the Comets dropped their 1B Columbia Valley League girls basketball contest 45-39.

Shooting woes hobbled Naselle all night long as they shot just 10-of-57 on two-point field goals in the game for a clip of just 18 percent. The result was that the Comets broke the ten point barrier in just one quarter, bottoming out on seven points in the first eight minutes of action.

Still, the Comets trailed just 23-21 at halftime but lost the pace in the third and couldn't manage to catch up in the fourth.

Bryn Tarabochia tied with two Kodiaks for the game-high with 13 points, while posting seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Echo Cenci added 10 points, six steals and five rebounds in the loss. Kaylin Shrives posted eight points and ten rebounds, while Peyton Dalton added five points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists for the losing side.

Naselle is set to play their first game of the District Tournament at home on Thursday against the winner of Three Rivers Christian versus the Washington School for the Deaf.

