1B/2B High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Naselle spoils Winlock’s senior night

WINLOCK — The Lauren Katyryniuk show came to Egg Town over the weekend and Comets’ do-it-all shooting star did not disappoint. In a late season non-league contest that doubled as the home team’ senior night, Naselle’s senior posted a double-double in a 61-39 shakedown on North Military Road.

Katyryniuk posted game-highs in points and rebounds with 23 and 12, respectively, to go with five assists and two steals. Behind that effort the Comets posted twin 16-point quarters in the first half to take a 32-21 lead over the 2B Cardinals.

“Lauren had a great game with a double-double,” Naselle coach Marie Green said.

Kaylin Shrives added 14 points with six rebounds and three steals to help Naselle pull away in the second half. Brooke Davis snared 11 rebounds to go with four points as the Comets worked hard to clean the glass before leaving The Nest.

“It was a great bounce back game from our OT loss to (Willapa) Valley earlier in the week,” Green added. “The girls are really getting our press and defense down. Having that down will be huge looking forward.

Bella Colombo posted 12 points with seven rebounds, five steals and four assists in the win and Aubrey Katyryniuk chipped in six points and seven rebounds.

“It was great to see Bella finding her rhythm again with her shot,” Green said.

Meanwhile, Winlock felt decent about its chances after scoring 13 points and trailing by just 11 at the intermission. That turned out to be the high-water mark for the Olequa Creek crew, however, as Naselle held the Cardinals to just 18 points over the final two quarters.

“The team played a strong first half but ran out of gas in the second half,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

Kindyl Kelly led Winlock with 12 points and six rebounds while knocking down 11 freebies from the charity stripe. Natalie Cardenas posted a double-double with cheese by scoring 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in the loss.

“(Kelly) did a great job getting to the hoop and getting fouled,” McCoy said. “Natlaie Cardenas had another all around strong game and played excellent defense.”

Angela Gil Munoz added our points with 10 rebounds for Winlock and Kiya Peppers scored nine points with five rebounds.

“I want to thank our seniors; Kiya Peppers and Angie Gil; for being great leaders and for also being so coachable,” McCoy said.

Naselle (9-8, 6-4) enters the final week of the regular season holding the third spot in the 1B Columbia Valley League. The Comets were scheduled to host Pe Ell on Monday before heading to the hinterlands between McCleary and Matlock to play Mary M. Knight on Wednesday.

Tip-In

- Three Rivers Christian lost to Evergreen Lutheran 48-26, Saturday to fall to 6-12 on the season. The Eagles will host Kalama in another non-league tilt on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in their penultimate game of the season before heading to Naselle on Thursday for a 6 p.m. dance with the Comets.