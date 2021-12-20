1B/2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Wahkiakum clamps it down on Rainier

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team spent much of Saturday night misfiring, but it didn’t matter in a 47-31 win over Rainier (Wash.) to open the Central 2B League season on a winning note.

The Mules, who have relied heavily on the 3-pointer early this season, chucked up 38 shots from beyond the arc Saturday, but only saw seven go in. But with enough other scoring and a dominating defensive performance, they got the job done.

“I think Rainier is going to be one of the upper teams in our league,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “That’s exactly what I told our girls after the game: ‘It’s nice to shoot that poorly from the outside and still be able to beat one of the better teams in our league by 16 points.’”

Wahkiakum held Rainier to seven points in the first quarter, four in the second, and five in the fourth. The Mules totalled 15 steals — all five starters had at least two — and didn’t let any Mountaineer surpass 10 points.

On the offensive side, Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 19 points, despite only hitting one 3-pointer.

“I just kept saying the same thing as far as ‘We’ve got to get to the paint, we’ve got to get to the paint,’” Garrett said. “Reigha took that to heart, and did a good job there, got us a lot of good looks, got herself some good looks as well, got to the line.”

Miya Kerstetter scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Megan Leitz dished out a team-high five assists.

On the glass, Emerald Niemela brought down a team-leading 15 boards — 10 on the defensive end, and five offensive rebounds.

Wahkiakum (6-2) will get a brief break from league play Monday when it hosts Mabton.

Tigers too much for Peafowl

NAPAVINE — A mid game swoon from the Winlock girls basketball team proved costly in a 50-43 loss to the Tigers on Saturday in Central 2B Girls basketball action.

The Peafowl, the 2021-22 assortment of Winlock and Pe Ell players, won both the first and final quarters but were outscored 35-22 during the bookends of intermission.

“Napavine went on a run at the end of the second quarter while (Charlie) Carper was on the bench in foul trouble,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “We had difficulty defensively without her.”

Carper, one of those Pe Ell products freshly festooned in cardinal and yellow, finished the game with nine points and seven rebounds. Addison Hall led her hometown high school with a game-high 20 points, plus seven rebounds and five assists.

On the other side it was Grace Gall that paced the Tigers’ team with a 19-point effort.

“We tried to fight back in the second half, but couldn’t get back those points,” McCoy said.

Winlock (4-3, 0-1 league) is scheduled to host Castle Rock on Wednesday.

Toledo teaches Naselle times tables

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks doubled up Naselle on Saturday scoring at twice the rate of their opponent in a 36-18 win over the 1B Comets in a non-league girls basketball affair.

Early on neither team was having much success droping the sphere through the cylinder and Toledo held just a 13-11 advantage before the intermission.

“We struggled in the first half and forced our shots,” Toledo coach Randy Wood told The Chronicle. “But we settled down after halftime and started scoring more. We figured out their zone.”

The Riverhawks used an 8-4 run in the third quarter to carve out a little breathing room and then outpaced the Comets 15-3 in tihe final period to finish the equation.

Taylor Langhaim posted a game-high nine points for Toledo. Abbie Marcil added seven points and six rebounds in the win with Greenlee Clark chipping in seven points.

Lauren Katyrniuk led Naselle with six points.

Toledo (6-1) is scheduled for a non-league contest at Tenino on Wednesday.

Naselle (4-3, 1-0 league) was set to host Yakama Tribal on Monday before taking a week off and getting back to action at home on Dec. 27 against South Bend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0