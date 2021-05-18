1B/2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Spahr powers Toledo to win over Stevenson

TOLEDO — Stacie Spahr defended her home paint with authority against Stevenson on Tuesday, as the Toledo girls basketball team doubled the Bulldogs and then some in a 56-23 Central 2B League win.
Spahr — who already holds Toledo’s program record for rebounds — added to her career total with 19 boards, including nine offensive rebounds. Powered by so many second-chance opportunities, she also led the hosts with 26 points.
“She has a nose for the ball and she’s got long arms,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “A lot of times she’ll get a lot offensive rebounds, getting into the paint. If we can’t pass it to her, we can usually just shoot it, and she’ll go get it. She just has a knack for the ball.”
But early on, it wasn’t quite going right for Toledo. A rough shooting outing for Stevenson kept the visitors off the scoreboard in the first quarter entirely, but their hosts had a tough time making them pay.
Midway through the quarter, that changed, thanks to a couple of key three-pointers by Grace Tauscher. That forced the Stevenson defense to extend out of the key a bit, and that ended up being that for the first half.
“Tauscher opened things up with her shooting a little bit, and then we were able to get the ball into Stacie, and she dominated inside,” Layton said.
Toledo led 25-11 at halftime, but struggled offensively once again to start the third quarter.
The remedy ended up being the same thing the second time around. Shots from outside the key — this time a couple mid-range jumpers by junior Taylor Laghaim — kick started the offense, and Toledo put up 14 points in the third quarter and 17 more in the fourth.
Greenlee Clark nearly managed a points-steals double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine thefts on the defensive end. Tauscher finished with eight points, and Langhaim had six.
Gracie Madill dished out five assists to go along with her two points, and Abbie Marcil added four helpers.
Toledo (4-2) is set to go to Adna on Saturday for another C2BL game.
Mules beat Cardinals in dominant fashion
WINLOCK — Wahkiakum held Winlock to one solitary point in the first half, and that set the tone for the schools’ C2BL matchup Wednesday, which ended in a 60-11 win for the visiting Mules.
Paige Mace led Wahkiakum with 18 points, and Jansi Merz scored 14; the two combined for 26 points in the first half. Emerald Niemala added 10 points. In the fourth quarter, Kimberlee Watkins came off the bench to score six points, while her sister Kamryn knocked down a three-pointer.
Winlock went 0-for-9 from the field in the first quarter, and 0-for-6 in the second, with an Addison Hall free throw being their only point in a 41-1 halftime score.
Hall, Karlie Jones, and Azhia Camps all found the bottom of the bucket in the third quarter as Winlock put up seven. Jones added another basket in the fourth to finish with five points and lead the Cardinals.
Hall and Jones both led the hosts with eight rebounds, while Kindyl Kelly had five and Madison Vigre added four and a steal.
Wahkiakum (6-0) is scheduled to host Adna on Thursday. Winlock (3-2) is slated to play at Rainier (Wash.)
Ducks stall out early at Ony
ONALASKA — One bad quarter was enough to doom the Toutle Lake girls basketball team early Tuesday, and despite playing Onalaska even over the final three periods, the Ducks left town with a 47-37 defeat in C2BL play.
Molly Donald led all scorers with 17 points. Karlie Smith scored 10 behind her, Jasmine Smith added four, and Haileigh Cooper pitched in three.
Brooklyn Sanridge put in 15 points to lead the Loggers.
Toutle Lake managed just two points in the first quarter, and despite finding its groove in the second, still went into the half down 10. Onalaska expanded its lead by three in the third, and Toutle Lake got those points back in the fourth, but they couldn’t close the gap any more.
Toutle Lake (0-4) is set to face Morton-White Pass on Thursday.
Comets put clamps on Eagles
Three Rivers Christian got to host its first home game of the season with Cowlitz County coming back into Phase 3, but Naselle soured the occasion for the Eagles with a 55-28 win.
The Comets kept the Eagles under eight points in three of the four quarters. At halftime, TRC was sitting at 11 points, while Naselle’s Kaylin Shrives had 12 herself.
Shrives finished the game with 18 points to lead the way for Naselle, and pulled down four rebounds. Lauren Katyryniuk added 12 points. Bella Colombo scored eight points and dished out nine assists. Echo Cenci had six points. Peyton Dalton finished her night with just two points, but logged six boards, four assists, and a pair of steals.
Jessie Tevis scored all six of Naselle’s points in the first quarter, while Kelsey Poyner added three of the five in the second.