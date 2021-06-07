1B/2B Girls Basketball roundup: Mules mash T-Wolves in first-round win

CATHLAMET — The apparently unstoppable force that is the Wahkiakum girls basketball team did not slow down one bit as the tracks transitioned to the postseason, drubbing Morton-White Pass 88-23 on Monday to move on in the 2B District IV tournament.
“We talk about it all the time; In those type of games, we have to take every single possession and be super purposeful,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “We take it as a mental test — can we be checked in, and can we do the little things so we can actually get better in a game like that and focus on each possession, rather than the big picture?”
Monday evening, the answer to that questions was a resounding yes. The Mules dominated down low, and brought out their trademark depth all game long. Eleven players broke into the scoring column for Wahkiakum; seven of those hit buckets in the first half.
The Mules punished the T-Wolves in the post. Jansi Merz led the way with 24 points — all in the first three quarters.
“She was working, sitting low, and using her strength to get powerful looks,” Garrett said.
But Merz wasn’t the only Mule working under the hoop. Reigha Niemeyer, Emmie Niemela, and Miya Kirstetter all finished with six boards to share the lead for Wahkiakum — and all three had five offensive rebounds.
Meanwhile, Niemela put up 15 points; together, she and Merz outscored MWP by themselves in three quarters of play.
“Emmy’s come on strong for us this year,” Garrett said. “She finishes extremely well, and has really good touch around the basket.”
On the perimeter and in transition, everything ran through Paige Mace. The senior point guard put up seven points of her own, but dished out 15 assists, feeding Merz and Niemela inside and setting up her wings as well.
“Fifteen assists is off the charts,” Garrett said. “She was just absolutely dropping dimes, getting girls wide open, and totally moving the defense. I thought she had a phenomenal game.”
Kamryn Watkins put up nine points, on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile on defense, the Mules held the T-Wolves to seven points or fewer in every single quarter, taking a 51-12 lead into halftime, and only growing the gap from there.
“Defensively, the girls were flying around,” Garrett said. “I thought we did a better job of talking in the second half especially. We were all working together, and I think when we all work as a unit, our defense is really good.”
The Mules were set to stay at home Tuesday, hosting a second-round matchup against Onalaska.
Comets lose lead, fall in first round
MOSSYROCK — The Naselle girls basketball team took a double-digit lead into halftime, but saw it slip away completely over the final 16 minutes in a 57-54 loss to Taholah in the first round of the 1B District tournament.
The Chitwhins managed just 16 points in the first half, but then exploded for 20 in the third quarter, burying four 3-pointers after hitting just one in the first two quarters. Taholah hit another three triples in the fourth quarter, overcoming a four-point deficit after three periods with a 21-point fourth.
One year after making a run to the State tournament, the opening round loss brought the Comets' postseason run to a premature conclusion.
Lauren Katyryniuk led the charge to keep the lead late for Naselle, putting up 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, but the rest of the Comets managed just 13 in the final two quarters. Kaylin Shrives put up 15, leading the way for Naselle at halftime with 12 points in the first half.
Katyryniuk came a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with a team-high nine boards, while Shrives had eight. Bella Colombo dished out six assists to lead Naselle, and pitched in 10 points.