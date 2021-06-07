1B/2B Girls Basketball roundup: Mules mash T-Wolves in first-round win

CATHLAMET — The apparently unstoppable force that is the Wahkiakum girls basketball team did not slow down one bit as the tracks transitioned to the postseason, drubbing Morton-White Pass 88-23 on Monday to move on in the 2B District IV tournament.

“We talk about it all the time; In those type of games, we have to take every single possession and be super purposeful,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “We take it as a mental test — can we be checked in, and can we do the little things so we can actually get better in a game like that and focus on each possession, rather than the big picture?”

Monday evening, the answer to that questions was a resounding yes. The Mules dominated down low, and brought out their trademark depth all game long. Eleven players broke into the scoring column for Wahkiakum; seven of those hit buckets in the first half.

The Mules punished the T-Wolves in the post. Jansi Merz led the way with 24 points — all in the first three quarters.

“She was working, sitting low, and using her strength to get powerful looks,” Garrett said.