1B/2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Combo Cards crush Willapa Valley

PE ELL — Playing on the home court of two of their new additions the team that practices in Winlock defeated Willapa Valley 69-35 in a non-league girls basketball contest Friday night in Pe Ell.

“(The) game (was) played at Pe Ell to honor Kayla Miller’s senior night,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “There was a very large crowd and a fun atmosphere to play in.”

Back from a short absence, Addison Hall made up for lost time with a double by scoring a game-high 34 points and grabbing ten rebounds to lead the combo squad from the east end of King Road. Kindyl Kelly added 16 points in the win.

“Hall and Kelly combined for 10 threes, missing only two apiece,” McCoy added. “(It was a) strong team effort with 23 team assists.”

Miller and Charlie Carper were late additions to the Winlock team this season after Pe Ell was unable to field a girls basketball team. Carper added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win on her real home court.

Winlock took a 23-12 lead after one quarter of play and increased their advantage in ever period, including a 27-5 explosion in the third.

Winlock (8-7, 2-4 league) is scheduled to host Columbia Adventist on Monday.

Loggers roll over Riverhawks

ONALASKA — The Toledo girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Friday when the 10th ranked Loggers ripped away for a 51-36 win in C2BL play.

The Riverhawks got off to a good start in Gritville, USA, taking a 14-11 lead after one quarter. But the Loggers won the second quarter 17-8 to reclaim the lead and never looked back.

“They cranked up the defense a little bit on us and we were getting a little bit tired in the third and fourth quarters and they started pressing us and got a few turnovers,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said.

Brooklyn Sandridge led the Loggers with 14 points. Dakotah Hamilton added 11 and Callie Lawrence dropped in 10.

“(Sandridge) had a good third quarter with a couple of threes,” Wood said. “Ony has a lot of good shooters.”

Onalaska took the second half 23-14 despite scoring just three points in the fourth quarter once the bench began to empty.

Toledo was playing minus eight girls from their program for COVID-19 precautions, including their pacemaker Greenlee Clark. In their stead, other girls were forced to step up.

Taylor Langhaim scored a game-high 16 points for Toledo and Rose Dillon added nine.

“Dillon shot well for us. She had a nice game,” Wood said. “I thought (Abbie) Marcil did a nice job rebounding again tonight.”

Toledo (8-5, 2-3 league) was set for a quick turnaround with a home game against Toutle Lake set for 6 p.m. Saturday. The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Raymond on Monday.

