1B/2B Girls Basketball: Niemela leads Wahkiakum past Naselle

NASELLE — Emerald Niemela helped a new-look Wahkiakum team pick up a 57-34 win over Naselle to open the season on Tuesday night. Niemela finished with a double-double as she tallied 12 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Mules.

“She had the best game of anyone by far,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I thought the whole team played really well but Emmy stood out for sure.”

Niemela’s work on the boards demonstrated how much she’s improved in the shortened offseason, taking advantage of her height while adding a new level of physicality.

“She’s 5’11” but she’s always been skin and bones and she played really physical tonight,” Garrett said. “It was really good to see her play with a little bit of muscle and a little bit of strength tonight and get in there and get physical.”

The Wahkiakum defense started strong, holding the Comets to just four first-quarter points as the Mules built a 16-4 lead. The Mules then capped the game by holding the Comets to just six in the fourth as they closed out the big win.

The Mules were led by Miya Kerstetter on offense, who scored 15 points to lead all scorers and dished out six assists. Courtney Carlson added 14 for the Mules and Megan Leitz finished the game with nine points and six assists.

Kerstetter and Leitz both helped the Mules put together a strong passing night as a team.

“I thought we passed the ball extremely well tonight. We had 22 assists tonight, so that’s pretty awesome,” Garrett said.

This Wahkiakum squad is tasked with replacing a large chunk of their roster from their 15-1 season last year. Jansi Merz and Paige Mace have both moved on to play at the college level. In addition to their other graduates, the Mules lost four players from last years’ squad that elected not to play this season.

“We lost our two studs that are now playing college basketball and we lost four other varsity players from last year so I have five returners,” Garrett said. “We really lost seven players out of our 12 from last year. I only have eight girls total for the whole team.”

Although they'll need to replace a lot of production from last season, that isn’t stopping the Mules’ goal of keeping their postseason streak alive.

“We’ve been able to be lucky enough to win the District title three years in-a-row now and that’s definitely on the top of our goal list,” Garrett said. “I think that’s an achievable goal, but at the same time that’s a very difficult goal. There are some solid teams in the Central League.”

Lauren Katyryniuk was the only Comet player in double digits with 10 points and Morgan Reitz added eight for the Comets.

Wahkiakum (1-0) will be playing up a few classifications on the road at 2A Hockinson on Thursday.

Naselle (0-1) will be on the road at Ilwaco on Thursday.

