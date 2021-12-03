1B/2B Girls Basketball: Foul trouble costs Ilwaco against Naselle

ILWACO — The third quarter made all the difference in an early season non-league matchup that saw Naselle take down Ilwaco 39-29 on Thursday night.

The Fisherman ran into some foul trouble in the third forcing both their post players, Julianna Fleming and Olivia McKinstry, to sit and watch as the Comets erased Ilwaco’s 17-15 halftime lead by outscoring the Fisherman 15-4. Ilwaco couldn’t recover from the big quarter as the Comets held off any potential runs at their lead.

Naselle posted a well-rounded night on offense, with multiple players contributing in the win. Kaylin Shrives led the way with nine points, Lauren Katyryniuk added seven and Echo Cenci and Paige Dalton finished with six each.

Despite the foul trouble, Fleming led the Fisherman with nine points while Zoey Zuern added eight. Sophia Bittner scored five points and added five steals while McKinstry dominated the boards with 13 rebounds. Ione Sheldon scored four points, nabbed eight rebounds and recorded three steals for Ilwaco.

Naselle (1-1) will be back on the road at Taholah on Monday.

Ilwaco (0-1) turned around for a road matchup at Wahkiakum on Friday.

