1A Girls Basketball: Wirkkala shines but Rockets fall to King’s Way

CASTLE ROCK — Brooke Wirkkala did all she could to try and lead Castle Rock past King’s Way Christian in a 1A TriCo game on Saturday, but her 21 points weren’t enough as the Knights picked up a 52-37 win.

The Rockets got off to a hot start to lead 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights took control in the second as the Rockets went cold from the field. King’s Way went on a 17-4 run to take a 27-15 lead at the end of the first half.

Out of the locker room the Knights doubled up the Rockets 16-8 in the third to build a 20-point lead. The Rockets managed to save their best for last with a 14-point fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to make a comeback.

As a team, the Rockets struggled to hit their shots on the game, connecting of just 12-of-55 attempts for a 22% shooting percentage.

Wirkkala had a strong second half, scoring 16 of her 21 points after the break. She also shined at the foul line, finishing a perfect 9-for-9 from the stripe. Brooke Albinger added four points for the Rockets.

King’s Way’s Laurel Quinn caused the bulk of the Problems for Castle Rock, Scoring a game-high 27 points to help lift the Knights over the Rockets.

Castle Rock (1-10) will be back home Wednesday against Columbia (White Salmon).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.