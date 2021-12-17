1A Girls Basketball: Tenino blows past Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls basketball team couldn’t recover from a slow start on Thursday as the Rockets fell to Tenino 50-26 in non-league play.

The Rockets scored just four points in the first quarter and followed it up with just two points on one make in the second quarter as they were in a 30-6 hole at the break.

The Rockets found a better rhythm in the second half, more than doubling their first-half scoring output with 11 points in the third and followed with 9 points in the fourth.

Brooke Wirkkala and Susan Mosqueda shared the scoring load with seven points each to lead the Rockets. Mosqueda showed some grit and battled through an injury for the game.

“Susan Mosqueda had a fantastic game for us all around,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “She broke her nose on Thursday, wore a mask tonight and played amazing. She will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair her nose.”

Castle Rock (1-5) looks ahead to their next matchup with Toutle Lake on Tuesday in Toutle.

