1A Girls Basketball: Rockets stuffed by Cougars

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock girls basketball team had a tough time so far as putting the ball in the net was concerned on Tuesday, falling to Seton Catholic 49-24 in 1A TriCo play.

Minus several players and their coach due to illness, the Rockets managed just four points in both the first and third quarters, and eight in the second and the fourth. They hit 10 field goals all game, shooting 24% from the field on the night.

Lori Ogden had a team-high eight points, while Kynsi Bayes had seven to go along with a team-best 15 rebounds.

Fielicity McGee had four points and seven boards.

The Cougars didn’t light the scoreboard up themselves, but managed to crack double-digits in three of the four quarters, leading 25-12 at the half.

Castle Rock (1-10) is set to host La Center on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0