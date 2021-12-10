1A Girls Basketball: Griz fend off Rockets down the stretch

CASTLE ROCK — A mid game swoon for the Rockets proved too much to overcome, Thursday, when the Grizzlies of Hoquiam cut a Castle Rock comeback short to preserve a 49-43 victory in non-league girls basketball action on Lebaron Court.

“We closed the gap, just ran out of time,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

After taking a three point lead in the first quarter the Rockets saw Hoquiam coming storming back to take a 25-22 advantage into the locker room at the half. After the break the Grizzlies got right back to work, this time putting the clamps on Castle Rock to win the third quarter 12-5.

Trailing by ten points entering the final frame the Rockets finally got hot, putting up 16 points before the final horn but falling six points shy of forcing overtime.

The Grizzlies shot 40% from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers in order to carve out their margin of victory and remain undefeated. Charli Sampson-Eastman set the pace for Hoquiam with 15 points and Kamry Krohn added a dozen more to the winning tally.

For Castle Rock it was Brooke Wirkkala at the top of the scoring column once again, posting a game-high 17 points. Brook Albinger added 14 points for The Rock.

“Brooke Alblinger had a great game on both ends of the floor hitting 5-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-7 at the line, along with grabbing several key rebounds,” Karnofski said.

Castle Rock (1-3) is scheduled to play at Montesano on Tuesday.

