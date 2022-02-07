1A Girls Basketball: Castle Rock on the brink after play-in loss to Seton Catholic

LA CENTER — The Castle Rock girls basketball team will have just one more shot to keep their season alive following an intestine turning 54-53 loss to Seton Catholic on Monday.

After allowing the Cougars to score 25 points in the third quarter and falling behind 43-36, the Rockets peeled off 17 fourth-quarter points before seeing their comeback bid fall just shy of the event horizon.

“Tough one. We played hard (but) had a rough third quarter,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Lauryn Bowyer, Maddie Willis and Hannah Jo Hammerstrom all scored 10 points for Seton Catholic.

Brooke Wirkkala led Castle Rock with a game-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Laynee Logan scored 12 points and Kate Loftus added nine in the loss.

“Kate Loftus had another good game,” Karnofski said. “(I’m) proud of how hard the kids played.”

Brooke Albinger put up six points and a half dozen rebounds in the loss, while Kynzi Bayes pulled down six boards with two steals and two points to her name.

With a three-way tie for third place in the 1A TriCo at the end of the regular season the Rockets and Cougars squared off in Monday's tiebreaker to determine the third seed to the District Tournament. The loss put Castle Rock on a collision course with White Salmon on Tuesday night in La Center. The winner of that game will secure the final league spot to districts while the losers will have their season come to an end.

