1A Girls Basketball

1A Girls Basketball: Castle Rock falls to hot-shooting KWC

Basketball stock net

The hoop at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium sits awaiting shots before a Red Devils' game on April 13.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

VANCOUVER — The Castle Rock girls basketball team found itself opposite a red-hot shooter Friday night, and simply couldn’t stop King’s Way Christian’s Laurel Quinn in a 48-30 loss in 1A TriCo play.

Quinn nearly outscored the Rockets herself, burying six 3-pointers to finish on 28 points. She hit double-digits in both the first quarter and the third, and scored all but two of the Knights’ points in the second half.

On the Rockets’ side of things, Brooke Wirkkala led the way with 13 points, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.. Kynsi Bayes added nine points and 14 rebounds, coming up just shy of a double-double. Lori Ogden had six points

Castle Rock couldn’t hit double-figures in any quarter until a 10-point fourth, and by then KWC had stretched its lead out past 20. The Knights led 18-5 after a fast start in the first, and by halftime, it was 32-14.

Castle Rock (3-11) will host some non-league action Tuesday, welcoming Eatonville.

