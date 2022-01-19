1A Girls Basketball: Castle Rock clamps down, grind out win over White Salmon

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls basketball team’s defense carried the day Wednesday, as the Rockets downed White Salmon 39-27 in 1A TriCo play.

CR held its guests under 10 points in all four quarters, and kept the Bruins to a rough 17% night shooting from the field.

Castle Rock, for its part, didn’t do much better in the scoring category, but did enough with 11-point periods in the first and the fourth, turning a five-point lead after three quarters to a 12-point gap late.

Susan Mosqueda and Kynsi Bayes led a balanced CR attack with eight points each, and the latter racked up 18 rebounds to lead the Rockets. Lori Ogden had seven points, four boards and two assists, and Brooke Wirkkala racked up five points, four rebounds, three steals, and two helpers.

Castle Rock (2-11) is set to get the weekend off before hosting Eatonville in a non-league game on Tuesday.

