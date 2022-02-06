1A Girls Basketball: Castle Rock caps regular season, wins at Elma

ELMA — The Castle Rock girls basketball team finished off its regular season with a confidence affirming non-league win over Elma on Saturday by a score of 39-34.

The Rockets held their hosts from the 1A Evergreen League to just four points in the first and fourth quarters. Castle Rock also did the majority of its work on the offensive end during those same spans, with 14 points in the first eight minutes and 11 more in the final frame..

Brooke Wirkkala scored a game-high 18 points to lead Castle Rock to victory.

“Brooke had a great heads up game,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

Kate Loftus helped the Rockets ice the game away by knocking down all five of her free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, with a dagger three-pointer for good measure

“Best game of the year for her,” Karnofski said.

Susan Mosqueada scored five points while staying active on both ends, while Kynzi Bayes grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with five points, two steals and one block.

“Susan also was big for us tonight,” Karnofski said. “Kynsi was steady on both ends of the floor.”

Emmie Spencer led Elma with 14 points.

Castle Rock now turns its focus to securing a real-life playoff berth. On Monday the Rockets will face off with Seton Catholic at La Center High School in a tussle for true third place in the 1A TriCo League. A win and the Rockets are in the District playoffs. A loss and they’ll face a loser-out contest against White Salmon.

