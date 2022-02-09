1A Girls Basketball: Castle Rock can’t sneak into the postseason

LA CENTER — Castle Rock had its chances, but after a tight loss to Seton Catholic on Monday the Rockets fell 51-46 to White Salmon, leaving them as the odd team out in the three-way tie for third place in the 1A TriCo League and just outside the true playoff picture.

The Rockets got off to a great start on defense, keeping the Bruins to just two field goals and four points in the first quarter to take a 9-4 lead.

But the Rockets’ offense sputtered in the second quarter and the teams headed for the locker room knotted at 15-15 at halftime.

White Salmon took control in the third, outscoring the Rockets 17-9 to take an eight point advantage in the fourth. The Rockets woke up on offense facing elimination in the fourth, rattling off 22 points led by senior Brooke Wirkkala’s 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to bury the Bruins and claim the last seed at the District Tournament.

Wirkkala led all scorers with 19 points and hauled in six rebounds and handed out three assists. Kynsi Bayes tacked on 10 points and nabbed 18 rebounds, and Laynee Logan added 10 points for the Rockets.

Shooting was a sore spot for the Rockets all night, finishing just 17-for-79 from the field for a 22% mark on the night. The Rockets defense managed to keep the Bruins’ shot-making down, holding them to a 24% shooting percentage on 51 shots, but the Bruins were sent to the line 29 times on the game and connected on 20 freebies to help give them the edge over the Rockets.

Castle Rock finishes the year with a 4-17 record and a 2-8 mark in league play. A lot of new faces gained experience for the Rockets this season, but they’ll have to take big strides this offseason to replace the production of Wirkkala next season.

