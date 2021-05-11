1A Boys Basketball: Castle Rock comeback falls just short against Seton Catholic

VANCOUVER – An injury-riddled Castle Rock squad shook off a slow start in the first half against Seton Catholic on Tuesday, but the Rockets couldn’t complete the comeback and fell to the Cougars 46-38.

The Rockets struggled to find the bottom of the net early on. Castle Rock managed just five points in the first quarter and followed that up with a four-point effort in the second.

Meanwhile, Seton Catholic jumped out on the Rockets with two 3-pointers in the first quarter and built a 24-9 lead by halftime.

Out of the locker room, Lance Wirkkala found a way to get the Rockets going from beyond the arch. Wirkkala made three 3’s in the third to help spark a 20-point quarter for the Rockets. At one point, Castle Rock cut the deficit to four, but the Rockets could only get three points back from the Cougar lead by the end of the quarter as they allowed 17 points on the other end of the floor.

“Credit these guys, they battled back with an array of Lance Wirkkala threes and effort plays and cut it to four,” Rockets coach Hayden Tilton said. “Just couldn’t get over the hump.”