1A/2B Prep Girls Basketball

1A/2B High School Girls Basketball: Toutle Lake goes cold against Seton Catholic

Toutle Lake volleyball stock Duck on the court

The Toutle Lake Fighting Duck reaches back to spike a volleyball after watching the high school team reel off another league victory.

 Jordan Nailon

TOUTLE — For three quarters, Toutle Lake held a lead against Seton Catholic. Kendal Dean, Haileigh Cooper and Lainey Dean were all finding their range on offense. However, a four point lead entering the fourth quarter soon evaporated and Seton Catholic iced the game at the foul line to win 60-50 on Thursday.

Anna Mooney scored a game-high 22 points and Hannah Jo Hammerstrom added 17 to lead the Cougars. Toutle Lake was coming off a 63-24 win over Castle Rock on Tuesday and its confidence was high.

But the shots just stopped falling in the fourth quarter.

“We played a great three quarters and then we went cold,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “They got a lead and we had to foul and they made their free throws.”

Mooney made 8-of-10 free throws as Seton Catholic pulled away in the fourth quarter with Toutle Lake unable to find the bottom of the basket.

“(Mooney) did a good job. We held her in check for the most part, but she had it in her hands in the fourth and we had to foul and she capitalized,” said Dean.

Kendal Dean led the Ducks with 16 points and seven rebounds. Her sister Lainey Dean scored nine points and delivered four assists and Cooper also had nine points and seven rebounds.

“We picked up right where we left off versus Castle Rock, playing good team ball for three quarters,” Dean said. “We hit outside shots, had an inside presence and then we just cooled offensively. We were just never able to get back into a rhythm.”

Toutle Lake (5-3, 3-3) will look to find that rhythm again on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in a rematch at Castle Rock.

