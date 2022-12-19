1A/2B High School Girls Basketball: Kalama defense frustrates Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Reese Johnston scored 18 points to lead Kalama to a 41-31 non-league victory over Castle Rock, Monday night at The Rock.

Kalama played short-handed again with Bridgette Hollifield out sick and Hannah Johnson traveling. The Chinooks, however, were able to get Sophie Given back Monday and Given was a key contributor with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Chinooks fell behind early when Laynee Logan connected on a three-pointer to put Castle Rock up 7-2 just three minutes into the first quarter. Shortly thereafter the Kalama defense began to take effect both in a full-court press and in the halfcourt as the Rockets struggled to get the ball over the halfcourt line.

All told, Castle Rock finished the game with 33 turnovers, two more than total points for its offense.

The first half devolved into a free throw affair late in the second quarter with both teams in the bonus from early foul trouble. Castle Rock took a 17-13 lead after Kynsi Bayes made a pair of free-throws in two separate trips to the line. Kalama, though, fought back to tie the game at 18-18 before the half when Given knocked down both of her free throws.

The second half opened with Kalama going on a 12-1 run to open a 30-19 lead. Both Johnston and Given drilled three-point baskets and Castle Rock kept turning the ball over with inaccurate passes and traveling violations.

Kalama coach Amber Doerty was pleased with the way her team settled down and ran the offense in the second half.

“When they calmed down, we got some better looks and got some second and third rebounds which is critical to staying in the game when you’re not a 75 percent shooter,” Doerty said. “Besides getting into foul trouble in the first half with the defense, we definitely have been working on everything out of defense and trying to execute from there.”

Castle Rock went on a run of its own to cut the Chinooks’ lead to four points, 31-27 early in the fourth quarter, only to see Kalama put the clamps back down on defense to generate a few more clutch turnovers.

In the end, Castle Rock just couldn’t get out of its own way. The turnovers spoiled a tremendous effort from junior post Bayes. She had 11 points and 22 rebounds. Freshman Dakota Davis added seven points for the Rockets.

Kalama pulled away again as Johnston buried a pair of shots and Brandenburg made a pair of free throws. The lead was back to 10 points at 37-27 with two minutes to play.

Brandenburg, the Chinooks’ 5-foot-4 junior point guard credited the team’s cohesion for the stellar night on defense.

“I think we put in the effort, communicated and really played as a team. We really came together,” said Brandenburg. “We were really good at reading the passes and working together on defense with our press. I feel like we did really well on that."

A halftime talk seemed to hit the mark for the Chinooks.

“We calmed down with the ball, we were really frantic (in the first half) especially because we were also passing it to them which was a problem,” added Brandenburg. “In the second half, we kind of started working on our plays, working together, passing the ball better, being less frantic and making better decisions.”

The Chinooks also received a strong game from Jessica Meyer on the glass. She had eight rebounds as did Chloe Larsen to lead the Chinooks.

“She’s a beast,” Doerty said of Meyer. “She was getting under there in good position. She’s definitely somebody you don’t want to mess with.”

On the other end, Castle Rock coach Jordan Garbe was frustrated with her team’s turnovers.

“Preventable turnovers from their ball pressure that changed the tide of the game a little bit,” Garbe admitted. “We need to work on when we get that ball pressure especially at the top of our offense or in a full-court press of ripping through, being strong, attacking the gap and then passing early before the trap comes. Our timing was a little off on that.”

Garbe expected to see the foul calls from the first half carry over into the second, but that wasn’t the case.

“The second half we didn’t get as many foul calls as the first. In the first half, we ended up going to the line a lot and I thought that was going to trend into the second half and it was going to be a game of free throws, but we just didn’t get the calls,” Garbe said.

Castle Rock (1-5, 0-2 league) heads to Toutle Lake for another non-league meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m.,

Kalama (3-4, 1-3) will have nine days off before taking on Three Rivers Christian on Dec. 28.