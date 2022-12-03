1A/2B High School Girls Basketball: Castle Rock's late rally not enough to overcome Morton-White Pass

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets achieved liftoff, but that didn’t happen until the second half when they started pushing the ball into the paint.

It had become apparent early on that The Rock had a height advantage over the visiting Timberwolves of Morton-White Pass. Though, by the time they started forcing it down low, it was too little too late as the Rockets fell 60-33 in their non-league girls basketball tilt, Saturday.

The game beginning of the contest did not trend in the same direction of the final outcome. Early on, it was the white and red squad who saw the early lead when Brooke Alblinger missed a shot, grabbed her own rebound, and followed that up with a basket. From there the first quarter crawled a long in what seemed like was going to wind up being a low scoring affair. Alblinger went back to work after a Castle Rock timeout, when she layed one up off the glass to give her team the lead at the three minute mark.

But a spell of poor play between the final two minutes of the first quarter until the first two of the second quarter left the hosts behind by 11.

For the last five minutes of the half the Rockets would manage to score on a free throw by Valerie Shetler, and a jump shot from just inside the arch by Laynee Logan with 28 ticks remaining in the first half. However, heading into half Morton-White Pass had hammered out a comfortable 30-11 lead.

It was not the way that new Castle Rock head coach Jordan Garbe thought the first game would go, nor was it the way the team wanted their opener to turn out.

“Not the start to the season that we wanted,” Garbe stated. “We have some kinks in out offense that we need to work out.”

The majority of the Rockets' struggles weren’t because of the offensive scheme, but more so due to the defensive prowess that Morton-White Pass had in its man-to-man press. Due to that defense the home team turned the ball over 44 times in the game.

“We need to find something that’s going to be effective against man-to-man press.” coach Garbe continued. “We’ll have to work on not turning it over once we’ve beaten the press.”

There were some bright spots for the hosts as their captains led the team offensively. Kynsi Bayes posted a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Logan had nine points overall. Alblinger added seven points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

“We only have one senior,” Garbe said. “So we’re going to be leaning heavily on the play of our captains.”

There may only be one senior on the team, but there is also a freshman who the coaching staff thinks highly of and her name is Dakota Davis.

“For going out there in her very first game,” coach Garbe explained. “I was impressed with the way that she was able to hold her composure. She’s definitely going to keep helping us in the future.”

For the visiting team it was Kiera Miller and the Armstrongs who led the way offensively. Both Miller and Malia Armstrong finished with 15 points, while Natalia Armstong had 14.

Castle Rock (0-1) is set to travel to play at Winlock on Monday.