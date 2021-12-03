1A/2B Girls Basketball: Logan 3 gives Castle Rock comeback win over MWP

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock girls basketball team got its season started in dramatic fashion Thursday, pulling out a 56-54 win over Morton-White Pass on a Laynee Logan 3-pointer in the dying seconds of the game.

“So proud of the entire team, what a great experience,” CR coach Kim Karnofski said.

Trailing 54-53 with under 30 seconds left, senior Brooke Wirkkala forced a steal to get the ball back. Going down to the other side of the court, the T-Wolves double-teamed Wirkkala, forcing the senior — who led the Rockets with 25 points — to kick it out to the wing.

It went to Logan, who had yet to even attempt a shot all night long. But the sophomore’s shot found twine, sending the home fans into delirium and, after one last MWP chance came up short, giving the Rockets the win.

“I just loved to see the excitement on their faces,” Karnofski said. “We haven’t seen kids that excited in such a long time. Our student body was fantastic. We have all missed these moments. So glad to be a part of it.”

After an even first quarter, the T-Wolves bounced ahead with a 23-point second quarter, going into halftime up eight points. The Rockets nearly pulled all the way even in the third, and finished the comeback at the death.

Wirkkala went 5-for-18 from the field — including hitting the only other 3-pointer of the night for CR — and 12-for-23 from the free-throw line. Kynsi Bayes and Brooke Alblinger both scored eight points. Lori Ogden had five.

Castle Rock (1-0) was set to welcome Toutle Lake down Spirit Lake Highway on Friday. Next Tuesday, the Rockets will take on Winlock.

