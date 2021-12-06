 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1A/2A Girls Basketball

1A/2A Girls Basketball: Woodland can’t get offense going against La Center

  • 0
Basketball stock

Basketballs sit in a box next to a high school court in The Daily News coverage area.

 Jordan Nailon

WOODLAND — The Woodland offense is still looking for its identity after falling to La Center 27-19 on Friday night.

The Beavers put up just seven points in the first half, but their defense held La Center to 14, keeping the Wildcats within striking distance. Although the Beavers’ offense gained some steam in the fourth quarter, putting up eight points, it wasn’t enough to catch the Wildcats.

Sydney George and Abbie Huston both led the Beavers with six points each. Riley Stading added four points and grabbed 13 rebounds on the game.

La Center’s Kylee Stephens led all scorers with 11 points.

Woodland (1-1) opens 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Wednesday night at Columbia River.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News