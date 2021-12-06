1A/2A Girls Basketball: Woodland can’t get offense going against La Center

WOODLAND — The Woodland offense is still looking for its identity after falling to La Center 27-19 on Friday night.
The Beavers put up just seven points in the first half, but their defense held La Center to 14, keeping the Wildcats within striking distance. Although the Beavers’ offense gained some steam in the fourth quarter, putting up eight points, it wasn’t enough to catch the Wildcats.
Sydney George and Abbie Huston both led the Beavers with six points each. Riley Stading added four points and grabbed 13 rebounds on the game.
La Center’s Kylee Stephens led all scorers with 11 points.
Woodland (1-1) opens 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Wednesday night at Columbia River.