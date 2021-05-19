1A/2A Girls Basketball Roundup: Monarchs fall to Panthers

Washougal was just too much for the Mark Morris girls basketball team from the opening jump, taking the sides’ 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup 71-33 on Tuesday.

The Panthers led 18-2 after a quarter and 30-13 at halftime, and grew the deficit by double-digits in both the third and fourth quarters.

“We struggled tonight with Washougal’s size, and they beat us up on the offensive rebounds,” MM coach Sean Atkins said.

Madi Noel scored 18 points to lead Mark Morris. Erica Snyder scored five, Bella Merzoian pitched in three, and Brooklyn Schlecht, Emma Fisher, and Taylor Wilkinson all had two. Lily Koski-Haase added a free throw.

“We competed well, but need to be more consistent on every possession offensively and defensively,” Atins said.

Jaiden Bea led Washougal with 23 points, Skyler Bea scored 15, and Savea Mansfield at 13.

Mark Morris is set for rivalry action next, playing at R.A. Long on Thursday.

Rockets fall off against Bruins

WHITE SALMON — The Castle Rock girls basketball team stayed in it for a half, but a rough third quarter made the hole too deep in a 59-41 loss to White Salmon in 1A TriCo play Tuesday.