1A/2A Girls Basketball: Mark Morris, Castle Rock get the ball rolling at jamboree

With basketball season ready to begin, a few local teams got a chance to go up against squads wearing different colors for the first time this season before the schedule hits full swing later this week. On Monday, Mark Morris hosted Castle Rock and Ridgefield for a three team jamboree at Ted Natt Court that saw each team square off against one another for ten minutes at a time in hopes of gettting a better idea of what they’re looking at for the upcoming season.

Castle Rock took on Ridgefield to open up play on the evening. The Spudders’ press defense proved to be a bit too much for the Rockets at thsi early juncture in the season. As a result, Ridgefield ran away with a 28-6 win.

Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski was glad to shake off the rust and get some early season jitters out of the way before they kick off the season for real.

“I’d rather see it tonight than Thursday night when we open up with Morton/White Pass, so it’s a good eye-opener for us,” Karnofski said. “Obviously it shows the kids that we need to work on some certain things.”

Handling the press is one of those main things that the Rockets will look to patch up over the next few days.

“Press breaker is going to be one of the top things that we’re really going to have to focus in on, because that’s what teams are going to do. They’re going to want to press us,” Karnofski said.

The Rockets were able to hang with the Spudders in the moments following the tipoff and trailed just 8-6 before Ridgefield finished on a blazing 20-0 run.

The opening game exposed the youth of the Rockets’ squad as many players got their first taste of the varsity level on Monday.

“Actually we’ve got a lot of new faces,” Karnofski said. "We’ve got a lot of kids that are pretty green that have never had a varsity uniform on before. We’re not returning a whole lot of experience for us.”

Kynsi Bayes scored four points to lead the Rockets in their opening contest. She also led the Rockets with two rebounds.

The Rockets were soon back on the court for their second game, this time against Mark Morris. The Monarchs took a break from playing host and used some hot shooting to help push past Castle Rocket 19-12.

The Monarchs pulled away from the Rockets thanks in large part to 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Isabella Merzoian nailed the first two and Hal’Lee Harris knocked down the third for MM.

“This is the best shooting team I’ve ever had and probably one of the better teams at attacking the basket in general that I’ve ever had,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “If we can not shoot ourselves in the foot by turning it over and we get shots every time then we’re going to be a tough team to stop.”

Mark Morris was able to start strong despite not having their full roster of players available on the first day of practice due to the Monarchs' run to the State tournament in volleyball in the fall..

“Most of our girls were at volleyball State last week, most of our varsity team anyway,” Atkins said. “I’ve only had them for four practices. So for only four practices it was actually a pretty decent showing in my opinion.”

Merzoian led the Monarchs in scoring with eight points to help keep the Rockets down.

Castle Rock finished the second game strong, scoring the final five points, but Karnofski noticed that even after 20 minutes, her players aren’t yet where they need to be yet physically.

“I think we had some sea legs,” she said. “I don’t think we’re in as good of shape as we maybe thought we were in, which is good. It’s a good gauge for us.”

Mark Morris went on to fall to Ridgefield 14-7 in the final contest of the night. Still, Atkins was happy with what he saw from his team as well as the looks their opponents gave them as they prep for their opener against Toledo on Thursday.

“We had the best of two worlds tonight,” he said. “Castle Rock went way slow and played zone. Ridgefield played man-to-man and went as fast as possible. Toledo is somewhere in the middle. They don’t play zone, they’ll play a man, maybe not quite as intense of pressure.”

Mark Morris will rely on some familiar faces to lead the squad as Brooklyn Schlecht, Isabella Merzoian and Emma Fisher all come into the season with a wealth of varsity experience.

“I believe they’ve all got 40-plus games under their belt at the varsity level,” Atkins said. “So with that experience, they need to be the ones that really step up and lead us through that.”

Meanwhile, Castle Rock still has plenty to discover about their new squad. For now, though, they know exactly what they have in top returner Brooke Wirkkala.

“Obviously Brooke Wirkkala is a 1st team All-Conference player,” Karnofski said. “She’s definitely kind of the ring leader for the group.”

In addition to Wirkkala, the Rockets will also need strong play in the paint, but they feel they’ve got two players that can handle that task.

“We’ve got two really good posts that work hard, Brooke Albinger and Kynsi Bayes are going to bang around the boards for us,” Karnofksi said. “I like to call them garbage collectors because they’re going to pick up some garbage and that’s what we need.”

Both teams have set winning expectations for the season.

“I’d love to be a contender and I don’t see any reason we can’t be,” Karnofski said. “We’re just trying to get them some confidence is what we’re going to do. And some kids stepped up and played well for us that have never been a starter... and now they’re in that starting role.”

While the Rockets have their sights set on the horizon, the Monarchs are hoping to make some waves in the postseason.

“A goal of ours is to make the District playoff,” Atkins said. “Not necessarily a certain position…being in that top five in our league is a goal of ours and I think a very achievable goal.”

Mark Morris opens the season on the road at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at Toledo before crossing the Cowlitz again to take on Kelso at 7 p.m., Friday.

Castle Rock opens up at home against Morton/White Pass at 7:15 p.m., Thursday.

