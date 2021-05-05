Girls Basketball roundup: Long in the tooth Mules nip Napavine

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum held Napavine to single-digits in each of the opening three quarters, and took an early lead that only kept getting bigger with time in a 57-29 win to open their Central 2B League girls basketball slate Wednesday.
“You could definitely tell it was the first real game in quite some time,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “It was a little sloppy, just getting things going.”
Once the Mules did get rolling, though, they were led all over the court by their senior leaders, Paige Mace and Janzi Merz, who combined to outscore the Tigers all by themselves.
“They’re our two senior studs and that was really good to see them come out with some leadership and play that way,” Garrett said.
Merz posted a double-double to kick off her final season in the Wahkiakum red and white, leading the Mules with 22 points and 11 rebounds and adding six steals and four blocks.
“She did a great job rebounding the ball tonight, and putting it back off the glass,” Garrett said.
Mace nearly had a double-double of her own, finishing on 16 points, eight assists, and six steals.
On defense, the Mules brought out a high-intensity matchup zone to put pressure on the Tigers the whole way through, and despite working out some early kinks, Wahkiakum held Napavine to just 11 total points over the middle two quarters, helping balloon its lead to 23 going into the fourth.
“The first quarter could have been better defensively, I thought we had some individual breakdowns,” Garrett said. “I thought in the second and third quarters, we really pulled it together, and were able to do our individual jobs, and therefore collectively as a team we played some solid defense.”
Wahkiakum (1-0) is scheduled to play at Toledo on Friday.
Winlock rocks Morton/White Pass in opener
RANDLE – Addison Hall and Madison Vigre’s double-doubles led Winlock to a comfortable 49-30 win over Morton/White Pass in the Cardinals’ season opener on Wednesday.
The Cardinals built a slight lead on the Timberwolves in the opening quarter of their C2BL girls basketball contest, but Winlock really began to find its groove and pull away in the second as they outscored MWP 18-8 to take a 30-16 lead into halftime.
Despite the lead, Winlock coach Tori Nelson said the Cardinals could’ve been better as they were outrebounded 19-14 by a much smaller and younger team.
“We were actually outrebounded in the first half, which was poor considering the height advantage we had,” Nelson said.
The Cardinals boast a starting five that lists four players above 5 feet, 9 inches, Nelson said.
Out of the locker room and back on the court, the Cardinals found their stride in what Nelson called an “excellent” quarter. Winlock rattled off a 14-1 run from start to finish to extend its lead to 27 at 44-17 as they entered the fourth.
Coach Nelson, having been on the wrong side of lopsided scores at least several times, called off the dogs and sat her starters for the entirety of the fourth.
The T-Wolves didn’t go down without a fight as they brought out the press in the fourth, but the Cardinals reserves weathered the storm and made the long trek home with the win.
Hall finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Her impressive night was complimented by Vigre, who finished with ten points, 13 rebounds, five assists and seven steals in a well-rounded performance
“That’s a tough combo right there – Addison and Madison,” Nelson said. “I think they’re both five-eleven and quick, and they play well together so that’s going to be a tough duo for many teams.”
The opening night win gives the Cardinals plenty of confidence, as well as some room to improve as they look ahead to hosting Onalaska on Thursday.
“I think this is pretty huge for us, because we’re in a situation where we don’t have to rely on Addison 90 percent of the time like before,” Nelson said. “I think everybody gained a little bit of confidence tonight.”
Nelson also added that she has high hopes for what her team can accomplish.
“I’m very optimistic about our season,” she said.
Winlock (1-0) will battle with the Loggers before bringing Pe Ell to town for a non-league game on Saturday.
Toledo season opener slip away late
RAINIER, Wash. — After 24 minutes of play, the Toledo girls basketball team found itself in a tight one to open its season against Rainier (Wash.), but saw the Mountaineers go off on an extended run late and suffered a 44-29 loss.
Stacie Spahr led Toledo with seven points and pitched in 10 rebounds in the C2BL girls basketball affair. Greenlee Clark had a team-high 12 boards and added six points, four assists, and three steals. Marina Smith scored five points and grabbed five rebounds.
Vanesa Rodriguez had eight rebounds and two points. Grace Tauscher scored four, Gracie Madill added three, and Emma Cline-Maier scored two to go along with five rebounds.
Rainier took a 26-25 lead into the fourth quarter, but held Toledo to four points in the last period, winning the quarter 18-4.
Toledo (0-1) is scheduled to host Wahkiakum on Friday.
Big fourth quarter pushes Pe Ell past Naselle
NASELLE – It was a tale of two halves for Naselle on Wednesday. The comets surrendered 24 points in the fourth quarter in a 49-45 loss to Pe Ell that saw Naselle hold a 19-point lead at halftime.
The Comets had everything working in the early goings as they jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. Naselle backed that performance in the second to grow its lead and take a 27-8 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
“Great first half,” Naselle coach Rose Nisbet said. “Moved the ball well, made lots of great shots.”
With just seven players on their roster, the Comets’ lack of depth began to show in the second half. The Trojans cut the lead down to single digits as they entered the fourth by outscoring the Comets 17-7 in the third.
In the final period, it was all Pe Ell. The Trojans hung 24 points on the Comets while they stood strong on the defensive end to fight back and take the lead and the win.
Nisbet said that in addition to the lack of depth, foul trouble put an extra burden on the team’s defensive struggles in the later part of the game.
Lauren Katyryniuk and Bella Colombo led the Comet offense with double-digit scoring efforts as they tallied 14 points and 11 points, respectively. Kaylin Shrives and Delaney Kragerud each scored eight points for Naselle.