Girls Basketball roundup: Long in the tooth Mules nip Napavine

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum held Napavine to single-digits in each of the opening three quarters, and took an early lead that only kept getting bigger with time in a 57-29 win to open their Central 2B League girls basketball slate Wednesday.

“You could definitely tell it was the first real game in quite some time,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “It was a little sloppy, just getting things going.”

Once the Mules did get rolling, though, they were led all over the court by their senior leaders, Paige Mace and Janzi Merz, who combined to outscore the Tigers all by themselves.

“They’re our two senior studs and that was really good to see them come out with some leadership and play that way,” Garrett said.

Merz posted a double-double to kick off her final season in the Wahkiakum red and white, leading the Mules with 22 points and 11 rebounds and adding six steals and four blocks.

“She did a great job rebounding the ball tonight, and putting it back off the glass,” Garrett said.

Mace nearly had a double-double of her own, finishing on 16 points, eight assists, and six steals.