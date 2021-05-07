Girls Basketball roundup: Kelso can't keep up with Union

CAMAS — Kelso struggled to get the offense rolling in a 63-30 loss to Camas on Friday in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball action.

Natalie Fraley’s two first quarter threes were the only field goals the Hilanders could tally in the opening period as the Titans took an early 14-6 advantage.

The Titans 3-point shooting jolted their offense with five makes from long-range in the first half. The Union offense took control of the game and rattled off 20 points in the second quarter while Kelso continued to struggle. The Titans took a 34-11 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Fraley and Lexi Grumbois tried to provide a spark for the Hilanders in the third quarter as they each connected on shots from beyond the 3-point line, but the Titans kept up their scoring pace to keep Kelso at a distance for the remainder of the game.

Fraley and Grumbois combined for the bulk of the Hilanders points as Fraley tallied 15 and Grumbois added 12. Fraley finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine and Evermore Kaiser played a role on the board with eight.