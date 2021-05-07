Girls Basketball roundup: Kelso can't keep up with Union

CAMAS — Kelso struggled to get the offense rolling in a 63-30 loss to Camas on Friday in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball action.
Natalie Fraley’s two first quarter threes were the only field goals the Hilanders could tally in the opening period as the Titans took an early 14-6 advantage.
The Titans 3-point shooting jolted their offense with five makes from long-range in the first half. The Union offense took control of the game and rattled off 20 points in the second quarter while Kelso continued to struggle. The Titans took a 34-11 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Fraley and Lexi Grumbois tried to provide a spark for the Hilanders in the third quarter as they each connected on shots from beyond the 3-point line, but the Titans kept up their scoring pace to keep Kelso at a distance for the remainder of the game.
Fraley and Grumbois combined for the bulk of the Hilanders points as Fraley tallied 15 and Grumbois added 12. Fraley finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine and Evermore Kaiser played a role on the board with eight.
The Union offense cause trouble for Kelso’s defense in a well-rounded performance. Lolo Weatherspoon and Abby Kaip each scored 11 points for the Titans, while Kaneyl Carpenter and Caitlyn Leake each added eight points.
The Hilanders (1-5) are back on the floor against Heritage at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in Vancouver.
Young Kalama squad falls to MWP
MORTON — The Kalama girls basketball team stayed in it for a half, but couldn’t quite hang with Morton-White Pass in the final two quarters of their season opener, seeing the game slip away in a 34-27 loss.
“Considering I have three eight graders, three ninth graders, two sophomores, and a junior playing, I was very happy with their performance and intensity,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said.
Kalama was led in scoring by one of those freshman, with Josie Brandenburg posting 10 points, two assists, and two steals.
Fellow freshman Jessica Meyer pitched in four points, two blocks, and seven rebounds, the last of which matched Aubrey Doerty — an eighth grader — for the team lead. Doerty filled out her statsheet with two points, two blocks, two assists, and a steal. Another eighth grader, Bridgette Hollifield, was second on the team with seven points, and also had three boards and a pair of blocks.
Keauna Doughton, Jenn Wolf, and Rylie Cadigan all grabbed a pair of boards for Kalama, which trailed 18-16 at halftime. Sydney Johnson had three points and four rebounds, and Sophie Given had a point, an assist, and a steal.