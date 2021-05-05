Girls Basketball roundup: Ilwaco dominates South Bend in 47-point win; Three Rivers falls to Pe Ell

ILWACO – The Ilwaco girls faced no challenge from the visiting South Bend squad as they dominated from start to finish in a 65-18 blowout on Tuesday.

The Fisherman wasted no time getting started and built a massive 24-2 lead by the end of the opening quarter. They held strong in the second to take a 39-7 lead at halftime.

After Ilwaco outscored South Bend 23-4 in the third, coach Ned Bittner called off the dogs and the Fisherman scored just three points in the fourth.

Erika Glenn led the charge with 30 points, five assists and seven steals in just three quarters of play. Tiana Ramsey did her part with 12 points, three assists and three steals and was also pulled before the fourth.

Ilwaco hosts Raymond at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will play for their seventh straight Pacific League title.

Three Rivers drops opener at Pe Ell

PE ELL – Three Rivers Christian suffered a 66-23 season opening loss at the hands of Pe Ell on Tuesday.

The Eagles struggled to keep pace with the Trojans and fell behind 14-8 by the end of the first. Pe Ell continued to pull away in the second quarter an entered the locker room at halftime with a 32-14 lead over the Eagles.